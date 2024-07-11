Canada's TRENCH Announce Between Inverted Worlds Album; Video For "Dust To Bone" Feat. CITY AND COLOUR Posted

Calgary's hardest band Trench - Jay Breen (vocals); Tony Chan (bass); Cole Young (guitar/electronics); and Tommy Chan (drums) - are stoked to announce their new album, Between Inverted Worlds. It arrives August 16 via New Damage Records. Pre-order it here.

The album boasts some killer features, including fellow Canadian band City And Colour, as well as hardcore heroes Comeback Kid and European noisemakers Cult Of Luna and fellow Canadians, Wake. See the complete tracklisting below.

Today, Trench share the video for new single "Dust To Bone" (Featuring City and Colour). Watch below.

"I've learned that the only way to grow artistically is to learn from mistakes and fully embrace making them," says Breen. "'Dust To Bone' is about picking up the pieces of past mistakes and reforming them into something positive. We had the idea of having Dallas Green's voice on a heavy song, so we set out to create something he would actually find interesting enough to be a part of. The song captivates all aspects of Trench - from emotional and beautiful parts to a crushing breakdown, this song has it all."

The song is moody yet majestically metallic and dynamic. It grabs you by the scruff and won't let go til the last note fades out. And Green's voice adds an unexpectedly gorgeous softness to an otherwise pummelling song and this element demonstrates just how brutal the song is.

The band previously shared the video for "Divided Between New Skin". Watch below. It was actually three singles in one: "Divided Existence", "Between Inverted Worlds", and "New Skin Protocol"

Between Inverted Worlds tracklisting:

"Divided Existence"

"Between Inverted Worlds"

"New Skin Protocol"

"Path Of Pain" (Feat. Comeback Kid)

"One Cut For Every Loss"

"Dust To Bone" (Feat. City And Colour)

"Chrome Sacrament" (Feat. Wake)

"My Cold Blood" (Feat. Cult Of Luna)

"Final Odyssey"

"Blossom III"

Trench are touring with Misery Signals this summer. All upcoming dates are below.

July

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

13 - Portland, OR - Dante's

14 - Boise, ID - The Shrine

18 - Los Angeles, CA - 1920

20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

24 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

25 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

26 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

27 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September

6 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

7 - Regina, SK - The Exhange

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre