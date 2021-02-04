Canada's WAKE Sign Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records welcomes Wake to its worldwide roster.

Relentless transformation, aggression, and transcendence have written the script for Canadian metallers Wake. Since their formation in 2009, they've released numerous EPs and singles, plus five full-lengths - touring the world in support of it. Now, for their upcoming sixth album [set to be recorded in July 2021 with producer Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Archspire)], Wake has joined forces with Metal Blade Records, marking a new chapter for the quintet.

Wake comments: "All of us in Wake have had a lot of regard both for Metal Blade and for the bands on its roster from any era. An endless stream of Metal Blade artists have been played in our van during any number of tours. For us, playing music has always been something that we've tried to do on our own terms and with our own vision. We've explored a lot of ground musically, and that was influenced by the history that Metal Blade was there to write. So, we're very excited to say that we've joined up with Metal Blade. Expect a lot more noise from our camp in the near future."

Wake's latest full-length, Devouring Ruin, was featured on several "best of 2020" lists; soon after its release, the group dropped their Confluence EP. Fans can watch a trailer for the upcoming behind-the-scenes video about the making of Confluence:

Most recently, Wake released a new track - "Vast And Infinite" - in October 2020, exclusively through Decibel Magazine as a part of their Flexi Series.

Stay tuned for more news about Wake coming soon!

Lineup:

Josh Bueckert - Drums

Arjun Gill - Guitars

Rob LaChance - Guitars

Kyle Ball - Vocals

Ryan Kennedy - Bass

(Photo - Mike Wells)