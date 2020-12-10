Canada’s DUSKWALKER Release Music Video For H.P. Lovecraft Inspired "The Crawling Tongue"

The members of Ontario’s Duskwalker have been making their rounds in the underground metal scene for decades and their efforts culminated in the current form in 2015. Having originally started with the sole purpose of being a money-making cover band, things took a heavier turn when they morphed into a kickass metal band.

They released a full-length, Codex Mystirium, in 2016 under the name The Offering and traveled extensively to promote it, however, due to another band with the same name they took the name of one of their songs. In 2019, under the name Duskwalker, they released All They Know Is Fear via CDN Records. They released the video for the single “Shadowcreeper” and also won the 2019 Niagara Music Award for Best Heavy Metal Group.

A heavy throwback yet modern, Duskwalker's album All They Know Is Fear as a whole is made to be enjoyed from beginning to end with carefully arranged songs that provide a well-rounded listening experience. It is a monstrous sophomore album with themes of myth, conspiracy, and horror, showing that Duskwalker have conjured a diverse mix of extreme metal that's recommended for fans of Morbid Angel, Carcass, and Pantera.

Today, the band shares their next music video, for their track “The Crawling Tongue”. The song is about the H.P. Lovecraft character Nyarlothtep along with featuring super heavy riffs and vocals that sound really pissed off akin to Morbid Angel and Pantera mixed together.

The band explains the track: “We want it to take the listener somewhere dark. We have forged traditional metal, old school death, and thrash. Genres are blended creating a visceral assault that stands out from song to song with a dose of atmosphere and darkness.”

All They Know Is Fear is available on CDNRecords, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon.

Album and live band lineup:

Joey Scaringi - Vocals

John Robinson - Guitars

Cale Costello - Drums

Matt Grabon - Bass / Vocals