Canada’s FREE UNDER FIRE To Release “Airplane Over Texas” Single On August 25

Rock act Free Under Fire, whose accolades include opening for the legendary Pat Travers, are set to release the first single, “Airplane Over Texas”, on August 25, 2023 in anticipation of their album release on November 25, 2023.

Free Under Fire is a Canadian rock band known for their signature groundbreaking yet nostalgic sound of rock and sonic live performances. Emanating from Toronto, Ontario, Critical released their debut album Beauty in Extremes in 2018 alongside the official music video for the song “Somewhere”. The album, featuring 10 tracks including songs such as “6th Door”, “183”, “Cascade”, and “Wolves”, expanded Free Under Fires fan following and saw them featured on the Rock, 94.9FM Generation Next, the following year.

Consisting of members Eddie Stone on vocals, Justin on guitar and Paul on drums, the band was formed in 2015 and bolstered their line-up in 2020 with the addition of bassist Lenn or as the band refers to him, Phill.

Check out a teaser below: