Canada’s HAZZERD Debut "Unto Ashes" Music Video

One of thrash metal's most exciting young contenders, Hazzerd, release another video giving fans further evidence of the strength and diversity of the Canadian quartet’s new album. “Unto Ashes” comes from Hazzerd’s new album, The 3rd Dimension, out January 17.

“’Unto Ashes’ is one of the longer songs on the record. We wanted to kinda make a song similar to ‘Battery’ by Metallica, and that being the unrelenting aggression for the first half of the song,” explains drummer/vocalist Dylan Westendorp. “The song itself is talking about Thanos from the Marvel comics. His egotistical thinking and him collecting the stones and wiping out half the planet was a pretty gnarly song topic, the chorus of the song is pretty telling on what the song is about. Also, it incorporates newer elements into our songwriting with that middle section and the gang vocals as well, plus some melody here and there. A longer cut with some cool elements woven throughout."

The 3rd Dimension will be released on January 17 via M-Theory Audio. Available as a jewelcase CD or on limited colored vinyl Rough Seas (200) for the North American version and Mars Attacks (300) as the European variant, as well as a 100 limited run of cassettes exclusively from the band and label.

The 3rd Dimension is the follow-up to 2020’s Delirium, one of the best and consistent sellers at M-Theory Audio that even received a nod from Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine who championed the group as a promising thrash hopeful, alongside Power Trip. The 3rd Dimension was mastered by Johnny Gasparic (Into Eternity) and features cover artwork once again by Andrei Bouzikov (Municipal Waste, Toxic Holocaust, Skeletonwitch).

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Interdimension”

“Scars”

“Unto Ashes”

“Deathbringer”

“TTT”

“Pagueis”

“ThArSh TiLl DeTh”

“Parasitic”

“A Fell Omen”

“Control”

“ThArSh TiLl DeTh” video:

“Deathbringer” lyric video: