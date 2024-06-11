Canada’s LIMINAL SHROUD To Release Visions Of Collapse Album In July

Canadian black metal band Liminal Shroud will release new album, Visions Of Collapse, July 5 on CD, vinyl, and digital formats via Willowtip Records. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Cleansing in collapse, solace in emergence from tunnels of psychic distortion, sanctuary in the dissolution of the spirit, and a salute once again to the worthlessness of it all – Visions Of Collapse is Liminal Shroud's new offering of surging, evocative, and forward-thinking black metal.

"On this record we have elevated everything in our arsenal to new heights. Serpentine songwriting and cathartic conviction reflect again the elemental forces of destruction of the coast, and capturing moments of sorrow, solitude and grandeur, we seek to find ourselves in annihilation. Adherence to tradition and the will to push ever-onward find their fusion in the interplay of melody, rhythmic vigor, and subtle progressive voicing. Primordial oceans churn, searing winds howl, and a baleful void opens above – cast yourself in and submit to the scythe."

- Liminal Shroud

Tracklisting:

“Nocturnal Phosphoresence”

“Nucleonic Blight”

“Resolve”

“Malaspina”

“The Carving Scythe”

“Nucleonic Blight”: