Canada’s MUTANK Releases “Abortron” Video

Canadian thrashers Mutank have their next headbanging video for fans to check out for their track "Abortron" from their latest album "Think Before You Think" released this past November from Boonsdale Records.

Band members comment about the track:

Costa: “Elon Musk is jealous he didn’t invent this robot who sucks the lives out of your uterus!”

Stephen: “The lyrics for Abortron are disgusting and no one should read them.”

With a passion for classic thrash and a desire to play radical riffs, Mutank made a deservedly big splash on the Canadian metal scene with their debut EP M.E.C.H METAL and a performance at Wacken Open Air after being declared champions of the 2014 Wacken Metal Battle Canada competition.

Kicking off 2025, Mutank plans to be a tour de force, hitting moshpits everywhere and anywhere in support of Think Before You Think.

CDs (limited to 250 copies) are available here.

(Photo: Kat Dydyk)