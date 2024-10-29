Canada’s MUTANK Return With Think Before You Think Album In November

Canadian thrash maniacs Mutank return with their newest collection of bangers and first taste of new neck-breaking tunes in seven years since releasing their mosh heavy EP "W.H.A.T.S.T.H.A.T." in 2017 via Boonsdale Records.

Entitled Think Before You Think, it will be released once again on Boonsdale Records on November 29, 2024, and features ten volcanic thrash tracks to blaze a new path to jackhammer a pure audio assault. Live favourites such as "Running Reds", "Abortron", and "Thrash Primordial" are sure to please die-hard fans for easy repeat listens.

Vocalist/bassist Stephen Reynolds comments:

"We want this album to energize people and make them feel the way we do when we listen to some of our favourite artists. This album is the most material we have ever put out! 50 minutes of pure metal across 10 tracks. The songs really picked themselves as we kept writing tracks we really enjoyed playing.”

With a passion for classic thrash and a desire to play radical riffs, Mutank made a deservedly big splash on the Canadian metal scene with their debut EP "M.E.C.H METAL" and a performance at Wacken Open Air after being declared champions of the 2014 Wacken Metal Battle Canada competition.

2024 will be a tour de force for Mutank with the launch of Think Before You Think. Fans of D.R.I., Suicidal Tendencies, Havok, Megadeth, Overkill, and Exodus are sure to join them in the pit when it hits the shelves.

CD preorder (limited to 250 copies) is available here.

Tracklisting:

“Illuminatus”

“Payback”

“All Against All”

“Channel Change”

“Bad Magnitude”

“Abortron”

“Groundbreaker”

“Metalheads For Hire”

“Running Reds”

“Thrash Primordial”

(Photo: Kat Dydyk)