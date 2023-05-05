Canada’s SPADES GT Finish Recording Debut Album

Spades GT have recently finished recording their debut album. The project entitled Sewer City Radio will include eight wicked tracks and they've tapped some stellar talent to bring it to life.

The album art was designed by Cliff Terrafolio and the album was mixed mastered and produced at Room 21 sound in Toronto by Kyle Marchant. They'll be dropping the first single "Hands" on streaming platforms this Friday, with more to follow until the full album release on June 2.

Spades GT is a crossover punk/thrash band based out of Barrie, Ontario featuring J.D. Pearce Dan Horton, James Roy Daley, Jay Sarrazin, and Tyler Reiner.

Tracklisting:

“Hands”

“Cenobites”

“Final Girl”

“Red”

“Sewer City Radio”

“Succubus”

“XS”

“Black On Black”

