Canada’s TRISKELYON Complete Recording Of Sophomore Album
June 20, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Canadian thrash metal act Triskelyon have completed the recording of their second album and is currently in the studio mixing and mastering the release. The new full-length is the follow-up to last year’s surprise breakthrough thrash album Downfall.
Guitarist and band leader Geoff Waye has enlisted the following talent from (mostly) the vast Canadian metal scene to realize his vision this time around:
Guest Vocalists:
Amanda Jackman (Category VI)
Armin Kamal (Infrared)
Cara McCutchen (Mortillery, Naitaka)
Dale Drew (Sea Dogs)
Des Mason
Ellim
Pete Healey
Raúl Álvarez (DARK ORDER -AUS)
Tim Tymo (Tymo).
Percussion:
Raul Marques (Burning Torment)
Alexander Raykov
Bass:
Dwayne Pike
Keith Jackman (Category VI)
Darrin Pope
The album will include 11 tracks of pure thrashing ‘80s metal and will be released in fall 2023 via Moribund Records. Stay tuned for details on album titles, song titles, and cover art.
