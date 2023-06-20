Canada’s TRISKELYON Complete Recording Of Sophomore Album

Canadian thrash metal act Triskelyon have completed the recording of their second album and is currently in the studio mixing and mastering the release. The new full-length is the follow-up to last year’s surprise breakthrough thrash album Downfall.

Guitarist and band leader Geoff Waye has enlisted the following talent from (mostly) the vast Canadian metal scene to realize his vision this time around:

Guest Vocalists:

Amanda Jackman (Category VI)

Armin Kamal (Infrared)

Cara McCutchen (Mortillery, Naitaka)

Dale Drew (Sea Dogs)

Des Mason

Ellim

Pete Healey

Raúl Álvarez (DARK ORDER -AUS)

Tim Tymo (Tymo).

Percussion:

Raul Marques (Burning Torment)

Alexander Raykov

Bass:

Dwayne Pike

Keith Jackman (Category VI)

Darrin Pope

The album will include 11 tracks of pure thrashing ‘80s metal and will be released in fall 2023 via Moribund Records. Stay tuned for details on album titles, song titles, and cover art.

Check out the band’s full-length debut Downfall:

-CD

-Digital