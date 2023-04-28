Canada’s VANTABLACK WARSHIP Releases Last Of The Hardmouthed Poets Album

Canada trembles beneath the presence of Vantablack Warship, a formidable quartet of thrash metal disciples who have been crushing stages for years with technicality and enthusiasm. With one speedy album Abrasive Pulmonic Speak already in their catalog, this year will see Last Of The Hardmouthed Poets hit stores (CD, Vinyl) and streaming services supported by local live shows.

The band hints at what lies within:

“Last Of The Hardmouthed Poets refers to the end of eras, dying breeds, lost generations, and cherishing those who remain. From the full-on metal assault of the title track, ‘We Shall Not Sleep’ to the '80s hardcore-inspired finale, ‘Above It All’; this album is all killer and no filler from start to finish.”

The album was recorded by Patrick Knup at Madame Wood Studios where Montreal’s Sword’s last album was also recorded. It was mastered by Alberto De Icaza who is also known for his work with such bands as Lamb Of God, Clutch, and Spirit World. Last Of The Hardmouthed Poets is unapologetically harsh, and uncompromising, filled with incredible riffs and in-your-face vocals. It is a pulverizing mix of thrash, death, and hardcore with black metal undertones and extraordinary grooves that Vantablack Warship is known for.

Those in the band’s local area are advised not to sleep on the upcoming shows including May 6 for the 40th anniversary of the legendary Foufounes Electriques and June 2 with Demonstöne in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. More dates will be announced for Quebec and a face-melting show will be delivered. Their high-octane thrash is recommended for fans of Cro-Mags, Exodus, and Cancer Bats.

Last Of The Hardmouthed Poets is out now as of April 28, 2023, via BAM & Co. Heavy. Order on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Blacklisters Lament”

“We Shall Not Sleep”

“Hunting The Recruiter”

“40 Acres”

“Choose Your Ride”

“Unplug The Drug”

“Laughing In Anger”

“Gone”

“Inside His Mind”

“Fameless”

“Above It All”

“Hunting The Recruiter”:

(Photo: Michel Beaudin)