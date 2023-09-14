Canada’s Walk Of Fame Presents Canada’s Rock Of Fame Featuring Performances From LEE AARON, CHILLIWACK's Bill Henderson, LOVERBOY's Mike Reno, LIGHTHOUSE, MICHAEL PAGLIARO, And More

Rock music ruled the radio airwaves in the ‘70s and ‘80s. On Thursday, September 28 at Toronto’s Massey Hall, Canada’s Rock Of Fame, presented by Canada’s Walk Of Fame, alongside official partners Anthem Entertainment and Live Nation Canada, will be a momentous blast from the past that will go down in the history books.

For one incredible night, Canadian rock royalty and the newest Inductees to Canada’s Walk Of Fame will be celebrated in an all-out extravaganza featuring unforgettable performances and collaborations, special guests, and presenters comprising of some of the most recognizable names in the music industry from across the decades.



This once-in-a-lifetime celebration is the first of two induction ceremonies in 2023 as part of Canada’s Walk Of Fame’s 25th anniversary events, followed by the annual induction ceremony and broadcast in December.



Co-hosted by music and fashion icon, radio and TV personality, and 2016 Inductee Jeanne Beker, along with radio host and media legend Terry David Mulligan, this first-of-its-kind mega induction into Canada’s Walk Of Fame will see famous DJs and VJs of the era reunite for this special celebration.

Presenters include long-time CHUM-FM morning show co-hosts Roger Ashby and Marilyn Denis, Steve Anthony (CHOM-FM, CHUM-FM, MuchMusic), Alan Cross (The Edge, Q107), Terry Dimonte (97.7 CHOM-FM, Citi-FM), John Donabie (Q107), Erica Ehm (MuchMusic), Liz Janik (CFNY-FM), Stu Jeffries (Boom 97.3), David Marsden (CFNY-FM, CHUM-FM), Maie Pauts (Boom 97.3, CFNY-FM), Ingrid Schumacher (CHUM-FM), Christopher Ward (MuchMusic) and Michael Williams (CHOM-FM, MuchMusic), as well as renowned drag entertainer, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Poet Laureate of Ontario Randell Adjei.

In honour of the 13 Canadian rock legends joining Canada’s Walk Of Fame’s distinguished ranks, including April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Lee Aaron, Lighthouse, Loverboy, Max Webster, Michel Pagliaro, Platinum Blonde, PRISM, Rough Trade, The Parachute Club, and Trooper, the electrifying performances and collaborations include:

- Vocal powerhouse Lee Aaron together with Fefe Dobson

- Twenty-year-old emerging artist Charlie Edward

- Al Connelly, Alan Frew, and Sam Reid of Glass Tiger

- Bill Henderson of Chilliwack

- Platinum Blonde’s singer/guitarist Mark Holmes and guitarist Sergio Galli

- Gordie Johnson of Big Sugar

- Rock duo and born storytellers Crown Lands

- Jazz-rock-classical fusion band Lighthouse

- Colin Macdonald and John Angus Macdonald members of the award-winning East Coast rockers, The Trews, to perform a special tribute to Trooper

- Quebec superstar, Michel Pagliaro

- Loverboy’s frontman Mike Reno

- Lorraine Segato of The Parachute Club

- Carole Pope and Kevan Staples of Rough Trade

“Everyone involved in this special celebration, from our honourees to our presenters and performers, has contributed to shaping our cultural landscape and each has left an enduring impact on the Canadian music industry,” said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk Of Fame. “What better way to celebrate Canada’s Walk Of Fame’s 25th anniversary than with an unforgettable evening that both pays tribute to and becomes a part of Canadian music history.”

“Our government is proud to recognize and honour home-grown talent by supporting Canada's Rock Of Fame,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “This historic celebration will pay tribute to some of Canada’s most influential rock legends, inspire future generations of musicians and reaffirm Ontario’s reputation as an international destination for arts and culture.”

Canada’s Rock Of Fame is the first of two induction ceremonies in 2023 as part of the organization’s milestone year events. The annual star-studded Canada’s Walk Of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre will take place on December 2, honouring this year’s Inductees. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.



The celebration continues…in honour of their induction to Canada’s Walk Of Fame, Rough Trade and Michel Pagliaro are set to perform at the Phoenix Concert Theatre on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30, respectively.



The final Inductees for 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks, along with this year’s Allan Slaight Music Impact and the Community and National Hero Honourees.



The 2023 Canada’s Walk Of Fame Inductees announced to-date are: champion of Human Rights and Social Justice, The Honourable Rosalie Silberman Abella (Humanitarianism); co-founders of the marquee Canadian brand Roots Canada, Michael Budman and Don Green (Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy); multi-award-winning Indigenous actress, Tantoo Cardinal (Arts & Entertainment); the Canadian youth culture phenomenon, Degrassi (Arts and Entertainment); global superstar, Avril Lavigne (Arts & Entertainment); Canada’s record-breaking NHL Sensation, Connor McDavid (Sports and Athletics); Canada’s pioneering neuroscientist and oldest living Inductee at 105, Dr. Brenda Milner (Science, Technology and Innovation); beloved television superstar and influential commentator, Rick Mercer (Arts and Entertainment); and philanthropic champion of Canadian culture, arts and music, Gary Slaight (Arts & Entertainment). Still to be announced are this year’s Allan Slaight Music Impact and National Hero Honourees.

About Canada’s Rock Of Fame Inductees:

April Wine

Hometown: Halifax, NS

Years Active: 1969-1986, 1992 - present

April Wine is a legendary Canadian rock band known for their infectious melodies and timeless hits. With over 10 million albums sold worldwide, their extensive discography includes over 20 studio albums, with classic hits like Bad Side of the Moon, Roller, I Like to Rock, and Just Between You and Me, which was the first video by a Canadian artist to be played on MTV. Their fifth album, “Stand Back,” has gone double platinum in Canada, cementing their status as a national treasure. In 2009, April Wine was inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame and received the JUNO Lifetime Achievement Award. The following year, they were also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Chilliwack

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Years Active: 1970-1988, 1997 - present

Award-winning, gold and platinum-selling supergroup Chilliwack produced some of the most enduring Canadian rock songs of the 1970s and ‘80s. Among the band’s Canadian and international hits are Lonesome Mary, Fly at Night, California Girl, My Girl (Gone Gone Gone) and Whatcha Gonna Do. Releasing 12 albums over a 14-year period, Chilliwack’s catchy, easygoing hooks and bright, melodic style were distinguished by the falsetto vocals and tasteful guitar playing of lead singer and songwriter Bill Henderson. In 2019, Chilliwack was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Glass Tiger

Hometown: Newmarket, ON

Years Active: 1983 – present (hiatus 1993-2003)

Grammy Award nominees and five-time JUNO Award winners (13 times nominated), Glass Tiger formed in the early ‘80s out of Newmarket, Ontario and has become one of the most successful bands in Canadian music history with over 5 million albums sold. Their 1986 debut album, “The Thin Red Line’ went multi-platinum in Canada, gold in the U.S. and led to the hit singles Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone) and Someday. Throughout their illustrious career, Glass Tiger has shared stages and performances with some of the world’s leading acts, such as Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Bryan Adams, Journey, Julian Lennon and Cheap Trick, to name a few.

Lee Aaron

Hometown: Brampton, ON

Years Active: 1980 - present

Lee Aaron is one of Canada’s most iconic vocalists, songwriters, producers, and fearless re-inventors. With an impressive 40+ year career spanning 18 albums and multiple hit singles, she has undertaken successful forays into rock, pop, jazz and even opera.

A pioneer of female-fronted rock in Canada, Aaron released her debut album, “The Lee Aaron Project,” in 1982. Her sophomore release, 1984’s “Metal Queen,” established Aaron as a trailblazer for women in the genre, elevating her to icon status with legions of rock fans worldwide. The title track is a genderless anthem of empowerment for all fans. A 10-time JUNO Award nominee, Aaron’s 1989’s “BodyRock” and 1991’s “Some Girls Do,” achieved multi-platinum status and included hit singles like Whatcha Do to My Body, Hands On, and Some Girls Do.

Lighthouse

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Years Active: 1969 - present

Lighthouse’s brand of free-wheeling, jazz-rock-classical fusion took Canada by storm following their debut in May 1969 at Toronto’s Rock Pile. Touring up to 300 days a year across Canada, the US, Europe and Asia, Lighthouse was recognized as one of the best-performing acts of their time. Fifty-five years later, they're still touring and creating that same high-spirited excitement for fans old and new. Lighthouse has received multiple awards and honours, and their impressive catalogue of 23 albums, several reaching Diamond, Platinum and Gold status, have produced hits such as Sunny Days, One Fine Morning, Pretty Lady, Take it Slow (Out in the Country) and Hats Off (To The Stranger), all of which continue to receive daily radio play and covers.

Loverboy

Hometown: Calgary, AB

Years Active: 1979-1988, 1989, 1991 - present

For more than 40 years, Loverboy has been delighting audiences worldwide with their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows. Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multi-platinum plaques, a trio of double-platinum releases and a string of rock staples, including Working for the Weekend, Lovin’ Every Minute of It, and Turn Me Loose, still heard on many classic rock radio stations around the world. The multiple JUNO Award winners and Canadian Music Hall of Famers were the first Canadian group to earn Columbia Records’ exclusive Crystal Globe Award, celebrating the sale of over five million albums. Loverboy’s reputation as an incredible live act has always been its calling card as the group continues entertaining fans of all ages.

Max Webster

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Years Active: 1972–1981, 1990, 1995–1996, 2007

Canadian rock band Max Webster was formed in Toronto in 1972. With frontman Kim Mitchell at the helm, the band released seven albums from 1976-1981 - six of which received Gold status certification and one Platinum certification in Canada. Max Webster cranked out a string of Canadian hits that include Hangover, High Class in Borrowed Shoes, Diamonds, Diamonds, Let Go The Line, A Million Vacations and Paradise Skies. From the mid-1970s to the early ‘80s, the band toured heavily, playing up to 250 dates a year and opening for rock music heavyweights such as Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Blondie, The Cars, Cheap Trick, Peter Gabriel, Genesis, The Guess Who, Kansas, Ted Nugent, Rainbow, Rush, REO Speedwagon and Styx.

Michel Pagliaro

Hometown: Montreal, QC

Years Active: 1966 - present

Singer-songwriter, producer and guitarist Michel Pagliaro rose to fame in the 1970s with his English and French language rock albums, and bridged the gap between anglophone and francophone Canada. His classics include the French hits Fou de toi, Si tu voulais, Louise, L’espion and J’Entends Frapper, which was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2010 and became the bestselling single in Quebec history, and English favourites Lovin’ You Ain’t Easy, Rainshowers, Some Sing, Some Dance and What The Hell I Got. Among his many accolades, Pagliaro received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 2008 and was the first artist in Canada to have hit singles and gold records in both English and French. Pagliaro still performs today to crowds of loving fans.

Platinum Blonde

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Years Active: 1980-1990, 2010 – present

Known for meticulously arranged coifs and sturdy new-wave hooks, Platinum Blonde was founded in 1980 by British-born musician, composer and producer Mark Holmes. The band quickly rose up the charts in 1983 with their self-titled EP before releasing their debut album “Standing In The Dark” while on tour with Bryan Adams and Billy Idol. In 1985, they released their sophomore album “Alien Shores,” which received multi-platinum status and delivered generation-transcending hits Situation Critical, Somebody Somewhere and Crying Over You. Their third studio album, “Contact,” exceeded the ten times platinum sales mark and garnered the band a Gemini Award for Best Music Video. Platinum Blonde’s new wave sound defined a decade in Canadian music. In 2010, the band was Inducted into the Music, and Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame, and in 2012 released the critically acclaimed album Now & Never. Holmes continues to record and tour, with a new record set for 2024.

Prism

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Years Active: 1977-1982, 1988 – 2011

Prism was formed in 1977 by producer Bruce Fairbairn, songwriter Jim Vallance, guitarist Lindsay Mitchell and singer Ron Tabak. The founders very quickly recruited John Hall (keyboards) and Rocket Norton (drums), followed by Al Harlow (bass) who joined in 1978. On the strength of eight albums and 21 singles, including “Spaceship Superstar,” “Armageddon,” and “Night to Remember,” Prism's live concerts sold out the country’s arenas, holding attendance records at many venues. Prism won "Group Of The Year: at the JUNO Awards in 1981.

Rough Trade

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Years Active: 1974-1988

Rough Trade was formed in Toronto in 1974 by multi-instrumentalist Kevan Staples and vocalist Carole Pope. Notorious for the openly sexual nature of their songs and the burlesque theatricality of their live performances — which often included bondage and sexual satire — the band was one of the first mainstream musical acts to include explicitly gay and lesbian references. Four-time JUNO Award winners Rough Trade are best known for the risqué, controversial hit single High School Confidential, which was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020. Rough Trade The Musical, written by Pope and Kate Rigg and starring Chilina Kennedy, is being workshopped in New York. A documentary on Carole’s life based on her autobiography Anti Diva is in development with the CBC, produced by Michelle Mama and Gay Agenda.

The Parachute Club

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Years Active: 1982-1989

Toronto-based music collective, The Parachute Club was active from 1982-1989. Formed by lead vocalist/guitarist Lorraine Segato and drummer Billy Bryans, the four-time JUNO Award-winning group emerged from the artistic fertile breeding ground of the Queen Street West neighbourhood that exploded throughout the ‘80s. Known for lyrics that embraced feminism, anti-racism and LGBTQ2S+ causes, they were one of the first mainstream acts in Canada to integrate world music influences into their sound, such as reggae and soca. Having performed throughout Canada, the U.S. and Germany, The Parachute Club released several top 40 hits, including At the Feet of the Moon, Love Is Fire, Love & Compassion and Rise Up, which is celebrating 40 years of being an anthem for social justice causes.

Trooper

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Years Active: 1975 - present

Vancouver-based Trooper has churned out platinum albums and crowd-pleasing hits since 1975 with classic radio staples Raise a Little Hell, Boys in the Bright White Sports Car, and We’re Here for a Good Time (Not a Long Time). With its blend of upbeat pop and energetic rock, the JUNO Award-winning group has sold millions of records, recorded a couple of dozen hits, and is recognized as one of Canada’s top five-selling bands of all time. Trooper’s ten studio albums have earned multiple gold and platinum awards, and their multi-platinum greatest hits, Hot Shots, continues to be one of the country’s most enduring party soundtracks.