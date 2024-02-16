Canadian Horror Fiends BLOOD OPERA Share Cover Of “Killer Klowns From Outer Space”

Toronto, Canada's horror fiends Blood Opera will be unleashing their first full-length album Songs In The Key Of Death on February 24. Paying tribute to the genre films they love and mixing metal with the macabre, these purveyors of “Dead Metal” are sharing their next cut off the forthcoming record with the cover of the theme song for the 1988 American horror classic "Killer Klowns From Outer Space".

"This is a cover of The Dickies song from the film of the same name. It features guest keyboard work by the composer of the OST John Massari," adds the band.

On Songs In The Key Of Death, Blood Opera wants to pay tribute to the genre films they love and mix metal with the macabre. The band was originally to be the live musicians for a proposed Return of the Living Dead musical that unfortunately did not come to fruition. With powerful operatic vocals, sleazy guitar riffs, and blasphemous lyrics inspired by some of the scariest movies ever made, one thing is for sure- if the gates of Hell are left open, it could mean the end of all humanity!

Due out on February 24, the fiendish feeding frenzy of Songs In The Key Of Death is recommended for fans of GWAR, Dokken, and W.A.S.P., and is available for album pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Just Keep Digging"

"Feeding Frenzy" ft. guest vocals Morgan Lander (Kittie) and voice-over by Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead)

"Don’t Go Out Tonight"

"Fight To Survive" ft. voice-over by Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, X-Files, Star-Trek)

"A Waste Of Good Suffering"

"The Gates Of Hell" ft. guest keyboards Maurizio Guarini (Goblin)

"Breaking News"

"Killer Klowns From Outer Space" (Cover)

"The Ballad Of Father Malone" ft. voice-over by Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog, Escape From New York)

"Brundlefly"

"Damien"

"Be My Victim" ft. voice-over by Tony Todd (Candyman) (Bonus Track)

"The Band Of The Living Dead"

"The Key Of Death"

"Killer Klowns From Outer Space":

"The Gates Of Hell":

"Be My Victim":

(Photo - Craig Leonard - Billy Bones)