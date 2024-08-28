Canadian Musicians And Actors Who Love Casinos

Both online and in-person casino gambling has seen a substantial rise in popularity in Canada in recent years. Advancements in technology, changes in legislation and attitudes amongst residents have all contributed to the sector's rapid growth.

In Canada, the online casino market is predicted to reach a value of $2.61 billion US dollars this year. There is now sites like online casino Canada offering a large number of online casino games to Canadian players. Players can enjoy everything from poker and blackjack to roulette and slots.

Casinos attract a wide range of people, including well known celebrities and high profile individuals. Playing these games is a perfect way to have some fun and excitement and be in with a chance of winning some cash.

Famous musicians and others in the performing arts are known for their competitive nature, meaning it is unsurprising that so many love visiting the casino. Their high net worth and earning potential also means a larger bank roll for high-roller games.

Here are just some musicians with Canadian roots that enjoy playing at a casino:

Drake

The rapper, singer, songwriter and producer Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham in Toronto, is well known for his gambling pursuits. He is very wealthy and ranked as the fifth richest rapper in the world in 2019.

It is estimated that Drake could have made more than $46 million dollars through high stakes poker games, sports betting and other casino games. He once bet $1 million dollars on the Super Bowl result. His father was also known to be a keen sports bettor.

Drake has been spotted at many of the world’s most prestigious casinos. He is highly competitive, skilled and enjoys the rush that playing these games can bring. He is also the co-owner of the 100 Thieves E-Sports Club.

Pamela Anderson

Actress and media personality Pamela Anderson is another Canadian that is fond of the casino. While Anderson is best known as an actress and for her role in Baywatch, she is also a talented singer and performed on Broadway as Roxy Hart in Chicago for eight weeks.

Pamela has long been a fan of the game poker but hasn’t always been successful. She once revealed in an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show that she owed more than $125,000 to a Las Vegas casino following her participation in high stakes games.

As a poker enthusiast, she released BamPoker on the Facebook gaming platform - the service hosts tournaments of Texas Hold’em style poker.

Justin Bieber

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber has achieved worldwide fame as a youngster for his musical talents. It appears that the star has talent at the poker table too.

Bieber first reached audiences as a teen following the release of his debut single One Time in 2009. The star isn’t just a vocalist, he also performs on guitar, piano and drums and can play the trumpet too. A year after the success of his first single, Bieber again topped the charts with the song Baby, which also achieved 500 million views on video platform YouTube.

Justin likes to visit casinos when he is on tour. In London he has played poker at the famous Empire Casino and while in Las Vegas he has been known to visit casinos too. Bieber has even played at the tables of the Niagara Fallsview Casino.

The casino isn’t the only place that Bieber enjoys casino games, he has posted on Instagram pictures of himself playing poker with friends using Sour Patch sweets instead of real money.

Matthew Perry

While the late Friends star Matthew Perry was best known for his acting pursuits, he in fact had a number of other talents, including music.

He starred and produced theatre productions such as The Play What I Wrote and The End of Longing. Perry was a skilled pianist and performed in public on a number of occasions. He also appeared in videos for other artists such as Hanson and Breaking Benjamin.

The star's father was the Canadian actor John Bennett Perry. Although Mattheew was born in the United States in Massachusetts, he spent a large part of his younger years in Ottawa after moving there with his family.

He showed talent at a young age and was even a tennis prodigy before focusing on acting. Perry ranked 17th in the Canadian juniors singles category at one point.

One thing that many don’t know about the star is that he was an enthusiastic poker player and regularly participated in poker tournaments. In 2015, he was seen playing at Commerce Casino until the early hours of the morning with friends.

As we can see, many Canadians enjoy playing at casinos and celebrity musicians are no exception!