CANCER BATS Unveil “Hammering On” Video; Canadian East Coast Dates Begin

Today, six-time JUNO-nominated Canadian hardcore punk heavyweights Cancer Bats unveil the official music video for “Hammering On”. Featuring live footage from their sold-out December 2022 performance at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, the video captures the band in top form, playing to a packed hometown crowd and connecting every note with their ferocious live energy.

Along with the electrifying title track Psychic Jailbreak, the punishing, southern-tinged banger “Lonely Bong”, the hard-hitting “Pressure Mind” and the hardcore anthem “Radiate”, “Hammering On” is taken from the band’s critically-praised and JUNO-nominated seventh studio album Psychic Jailbreak, which dropped in April 2022 via the band’s own label Bat Skull Records in partnership with New Damage Records. A band favourite, “Hammering On” showcases the bands love of all things stoner, sludge and Sabbath and features soaring duet vocals from Brooklyn Doran.

Tonight, Cancer Bats are kicking off their East Coast dates in support of Psychic Jailbreak. The band will play Charlottetown, PEI this evening at Trailside Cafe and are set to play Moncton, Halifax and Sydney, NS over the next few days. For a list of all upcoming Canadian tour dates and to purchase tickets, head to cancerbats.com.

Dates:

May

24 – Charlottetown, PEI – Trailside Café

25 – Moncton, NB – Xeroz

26 – Halifax, NS – Seahorse

27 – Sydney, NS – Curling Club

July

8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage (support for Billy Talent)

(Photo - Sid Tang)