CANDLEBOX Singer KEVIN MARTIN - "When I Was 5 Years Old KISS Was Everything To Me"; Video Interview

Last week, Chilean radio show Duros de Roer (SONAR FM) premiered a new episode for its second season. Host Francisco Reinoso talked with singer and frontman for Candlebox, Kevin Martin, a privileged player and witness of all the grunge phenomenon back in the 90's.

The singer talked about several episodes of his life and career: “I was a kid that was put into a studio with a microphone and a bunch of lyrics. In the last 30 years I learnt a lot about myself as a singer and as a composer. I am more aware about my voice and about its musical capacities and options" he confessed.

He also talked about the opportunity to play with his favorite musicians and bands: “It's crazy when you start opening or touring with bands like Rush or Metallica, I remember we shared stage in Woodstock ´94. It's like the biggest thing ever, I still can't believe we had that chance.”

Regarding his favorite bands ever he declared his love for KISS: "When I was 5 years old KISS was everything to me. I had to have every album from them, Rock And Roll Over, Dressed To Kill and of course Destroyer and Love Gun.”

You can watch the full episode below: