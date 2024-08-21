CANDLEBOX’s Iconic “Far Behind” Hits #3 On Billboard Charts 30 Years After Release
August 21, 2024, an hour ago
Multi-Platinum Rockers Candlebox have announced that their highest-charting single “Far Behind” has peaked at #3 on the BillboardHard Rock Digital Song Sales roster– 30 years after its original release. The track holds steady at the #3 position going into the August 24 sales week. Originally released in April 1994 on the band’s eponymous debut album, “Far Behind” reached #4 and #7 on the Billboard Rock Tracks and Modern Rock Tracks and #18 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Candlebox’s latest feat follows the recent release of A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition) via Roundhill Records on July 12, the digital deluxe version of the album The Long Goodbye. The digital deluxe release features the 12 tracks on the record plus two bonus live songs, including “Elegante” and “Cellphone Jesus” (Recorded at Club Amanda in Santiago, Chile on October 27, 2023), as well as the official launch of the single “Washed Up.” The band is also in the midst of its successful routing with Bush and Jerry Cantrell on the “Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour.”
“It amazes me that ‘Far Behind’ still echoes through the decades,” said Kevin Martin, Candlebox frontman. “Its lyrics and melody are as poignant today as they were then. Thirty years later, it resonates with a new generation, proving that true artistry is timeless, capturing the complexities of life in a way that never fades. I am truly amazed.”
Download/stream “Far Behind” here.
Catch Candlebox on the “Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour”:
August
21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
24 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
26 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
27 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
30 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
September
1 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
4 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum
5 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
7 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort
8 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
11 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
13 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
14 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Other dates:
September
26 – Alexander, AR – Harvest Fest 2024
28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival 2024
November
8 – Cedar Park, TX – Haute Spot (with Fuel, Collective Soul, Madam Radar)
Find tickets at candleboxrocks.com.
(Photo - Graham Fielder)