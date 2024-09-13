CANDY Debut "eXistenZ" Music Video

Candy have released a video for "eXistenZ", the opening track of the new album, It’s Inside You, out now via Relapse Records. Watch the clip below, and order the album at relapse.com

It’s Inside You is a kind of manifesto of kinship and inner strength. The album serpentines its way through the dark and bright corners of the human psyche. While nihilism and pains of the modern world still exist on the album, It’s Inside You sees the band turn toward tenderness more than ever before, as well. It’s Inside You creates an energizing and empowering atmosphere, in which seeking connections with oneself and with others is central. While constructing the album, Candy opened up and invited collaborators — like Aaron Melnick (Integrity), Justice Tripp (Angel Du$t, Trapped Under Ice), David Gagliardi (Trash Talk), Mirsy (Fleshwater’s Marisa Shriar) and mmph (Sae Heum Han) — who all helped enrich and further define the band’s already distinctive energy.

Candy is principle songwriter and guitarist Michael Quick, vocalist and lyricist Zak Quiram, drummer Steve DiGenio and bassist Drew Stark. It's Inside You follows Candy's sophomore album Heaven Is Here.

Artwork by Nick Atkins:

Tracklisting:

“eXistenZ”

“Short-Circuit” (feat. Aaron Melnick)

“You Will Never Get Me” (feat. Justice Tripp)

“It’s Inside You” (feat. David Gagliardi)

“Love Like Snow” (feat. MIRSY & mmph)

“Dehumanize Me”

“Faith 91”

“Terror Management”

“Dreams Less Sweet”

“Silent Collapse”

“Dancing To The Infinite Beat”

“Hypercore”

