CANE HILL Release Creepy Video For New Song “Kill Me”

New Orleans band Cane Hill have dropped the video for another brand new song titled "Kill Me."

"I think if this year has taught me anything, it's that this dreadful voice of negativity in my head is loudest when my life is quiet," explains singer Elijah Witt about the song's relatable subject matter. "Just like everyone else, my mental health has taken a steep decline this year, and giving life to that horrific voice was the easiest way for me to try and combat it. 'Kill Me' is what I feel in the parts of me I can ignore when life is normal."

About the accompanying video, which is stepped in the traditions and culture of their native city, Witt says, "'Kill Me' adds another chapter to 'Krewe De La Mort' that continues to bring Louisiana folklore to life. Building upon the visual intensity we established with 'P.O.T.H.,' we worked closely with Dreamseeker Productions in further exploring elements of witchcraft and the occult while staying true to these Cajun tales."

Cane Hill recently returned with the brand new song and video "Power Of The High."

Stay tuned for even more from Cane Hill in 2021.