CANNIBAL CORPSE – Chaos Horrific Hits The Charts Around The World

Cannibal Corpse’s Chaos Horrific has reached the charts in numerous countries, including entries at #7 on U.S. Billboard Album Sales chart at #4 on Canada’s Top Current Albums. Chaos Horrific also registered positions in Finland, U.K., Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and Austria. Chaos Horrific is out now via Metal Blade Records.

Since 1988, Cannibal Corpse has remained at the forefront of death metal, shaping and defining the genre. In 2021, they raised the stakes again with their Violence Unimagined. This year, they return with its successor, the equally monstrous Chaos Horrific, consequently beginning the next chapter in their legacy. Produced again by guitarist Erik Rutan, who has now produced six of the band's albums, Chaos Horrific is, without question a full-on, Cannibal-style death metal outing, straight down to the themes, which include zombie warfare, resetting the human race through mass mutilations, and the violent revenge of victims of human trafficking, and its cover art by longtime collaborator Vince Locke.

With every track destined to go off like a proverbial bomb when played live, the band is primed and ready to destroy everything in their path. While 2023 is the band's 35th anniversary, they're mostly excited about the present and future. That said, Rutan sums up the band members' feeling about the impressive milestone. "I think it's such an amazing feat. It speaks to the work ethic and dedication that everyone has put into Cannibal Corpse. When you think about how many bands never make it a decade, let alone three plus, it is such a testament to the creativity aspect and determination and loyalty toward what we do."

In celebration of today's release of Chaos Horrific, the band delivers a blood-soaked video for the record's gruesome title track, directed by David Brodsky and produced by Allison Woest of My Good Eye: Music Visuals. Elaborates drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz, "This song is about fighting for your life from a zombie attack. An ax, a knife, a machete. Whatever it takes to kill these things."

Chaos Horrific is available on digipak CD, deluxe box set (Dried Blood Marbled vinyl, 24p 12" booklet, puzzle, pin, poster and art print - limited to 1500 copies), cassette (limited to 500 copies), digitally, and on vinyl in the following variants:

- 180g Black (EU exclusive)

- Burned Flesh Marble (EU exclusive)

- Slate Blue Marble (PIAS exclusive - limited to 600 copies)

- Charcoal Brown Marble (Sound Polution exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- Pearl Violet Marble (EU exclusive - ltd. 500 copies)

- Bloodsun Marble (EU exclusive - ltd. 500 copies)

- Clear Red & Yellow Splatter (EMP exclusive - ltd. to 300 copies)

- Clear & White/Blue Splatter (EU exclusive - ltd. to 300 copies)

- Turquoise & White Splatter (Napalm exclusive - ltd. 300 copies)

- Clear Orange & Red Splatter (Nuclear Blast exclusive - ltd. 300 copies)

- Clear Blackdust (Eyesore exclusive - ltd. 300 copies)

- Red Blackdust (Metal Blade Shop exclusive - ltd. 300 copies)

- Fog Marbled (US exclusive)

- "Charred Remains" (US exclusive)

- Orange/Red Inkspots (US exclusive)

- Black & Brown Marble (US Band store exclusive)

- Silver w/ Red Streaks (US Band store exclusive)

- Electric Smoke (US tour exclusive)

Order at the Cannibal Corpse store, here, and at Metal Blade, here.

Chaos Horrific tracklisting:

"Overlords Of Violence"

"Frenzied Feeding"

"Summoned For Sacrifice"

"Blood Blind"

"Vengeful Invasion"

"Chaos Horrific"

"Fracture And Refracture"

"Pitchfork Impalement"

"Pestilential Rictus"

"Drain You Empty"

Summoned For Sacrifice" video:

"Blood Blind" video:

Coinciding with the release of Chaos Horrific, Cannibal Corpse will embark on a month-long North American co-headlining tour with Mayhem. The journey begins tonight, September 22, in Nashville, Tennessee and runs through October 21 in Louisville, Kentucky. Support will be provided by special guests, Gorguts and Blood Incantation. Tickets on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

October

4 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

6 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

7 - The Depot - Lake City, UT

9 - Temple Theatre - Tacoma, WA

10 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

11 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

13 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

14 - SOMA - San Diego, CA

17 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

18 - The Factory - Dallas, TX

20 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

21 - Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY

Cannibal Corpse:

George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher - vocals

Erik Rutan - guitar

Rob Barrett - guitar

Alex Webster - bass

Paul Mazurkiewicz - drums

(Photo - Alex Morgan)