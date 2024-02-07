CANNIBAL CORPSE Debut "Vengeful Invasion" Music Video; North American Tour With AMON AMARTH Draws Near

Death metal icons, Cannibal Corpse, have unleashed a video for "Vengeful Invasion". The track comes by way of the band's Chaos Horrific full-length, released last fall via Metal Blade Records.

The video was directed and edited by Zev Deans and shot by Brendan McGowan with SFX makeup by Nina Carelli, AI footage manipulation by KingCon2k11, and stars Actually Huizenga from the band Patriarchy. With "Vengeful Invasion," a human trafficking revenge tale spirals into grotesque phantasmagoria in the spirit of Japanese horror classics.

This April, Cannibal Corpse will join labelmates Amon Amarth on the Metal Crushes All Tour. The journey runs from April 21 through May 25 and includes performances at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver as well as arena stops in Portland, Vancouver, Quebec City, Asheville, Tampa, and Anaheim. Additional support will be provided by Obituary and Frozen Soul. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

April

21 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

22 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

24 - The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds - Portland, OR *

27 - PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC *

29 - Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, AB

30 - Grey Eagle Event Center - Calgary, AB

May

3 - Steelhouse - Omaha, NE

4 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

5 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

7 - Rose Music Center At The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

9 - The Wellmont - Montclair, NJ

10 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

11 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC *

13 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

14 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

16 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC *

17 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

18 - Yuengling Center - Tampa, FL *

20 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

21 - Boeing Center At Tech Port - San Antonio, TX

23 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

24 - Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

25 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA *

* arena show

(Photo - Alex Morgan)