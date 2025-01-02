CANNIBAL CORPSE Drummer PAUL MAZURKIEWICZ On His Passion For Ice Hockey - "My Dad Skated Until He Was 70, So I'm Hoping To Follow In His Footsteps"; Audio

Cannibal Corpse drummer, Paul Mazurkiewicz, is featured in a new interview with the And Now The Band podcast, in which he talks about the band's ongoing touring plans and reflects on their 36-year history, highlighting memorable tours, such as the Mayhem Festival with Slayer and their first European shows.

Mazurkiewicz also shared his personal journey, including his 22-year vegetarianism and his passion for ice hockey, which he has played since childhood. He mentioned the band's influence on younger musicians and the evolving popularity of death metal. The conversation also touched on the band's coffee collaboration with Beheading and Brewing.

In regards to ice hockey, Paul shares: "I'm an ice hockey player, I've done my whole life playing ice hockey, and I still play to this day, and I'm sure I'll play until I can't move anymore, you know. That's what probably most hockey players do, you know. My dad skated until he was 70, so I'm hoping to follow his footsteps and just, you know, play as long as you can. I mean it's a great sport, I'm able to do it, so it's part of me."

Listen to the interview below:

Get ready for one of the most highly anticipated tours of 2025. Swedish metal juggernauts, Meshuggah, will make their triumphant return to North American stages, bringing their genre-defying, mind-bending sound to fans across the US and Canada.

Joining them on this monumental trek, produced by Live Nation, are the fellow legendary acts Cannibal Corpse and Carcass, making this THE tour of the year for metal fans.

Tour dates:

March

28 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

29 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Resort Toronto

30 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

April

1 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

2 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

8 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

10 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

15 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater

16 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

18 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

19 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

23 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

24 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden

* Non-Live Nation Date