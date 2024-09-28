CANNIBAL CORPSE – ERIK RUTAN Leaves European Tour Due To Home’s Storm Damage

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse are in the midst of a European headlining tour with support from Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia.

Guitarist Erik Rutan, who joined the band in 2020, has left the tour due to damage to his home from Hurricane Helene.

A statement from the band reads: “Due to catastrophic damage to his home from Hurricane Helene, Erik Rutan has left the tour to be present with his family at this time. Our hearts go out to Erik and his wife as they deal with this situation.”