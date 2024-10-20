CANNIBAL CORPSE Guitarist ERIK RUTAN's Home "Decimated" By Hurricane Helene - "We Are So Grateful For All The Love And Support That Has Come Our Way"

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse are in the midst of a European headlining tour with support from Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia. Guitarist Erik Rutan, who joined the band in 2020, left the tour on September 28 due to damage to his home from Hurricane Helene.

The Category 4 storm has been called one of the deadliest hurricanes in the United States in the past 50 years

A statement from the band reads: “Due to catastrophic damage to his home from Hurricane Helene, Erik Rutan has left the tour to be present with his family at this time. Our hearts go out to Erik and his wife as they deal with this situation.”

Rutan has shared the following update on the situation via social media:

"We are so grateful for all the love and support that has come our way. The positive words, messages, texts and phone calls have meant so much to us. We feel so blessed to know that so many people care.

Hurricane Helene and Milton decimated so many homes and lives and ours was one of them. 90% of everything we own including personal and family belongings, photos, things that can never be replaced as well as musical and studio gear was either severely damaged or completely destroyed.

This experience has been difficult beyond words. Almost 3 weeks ago I left the Cannibal Corpse tour to fly home to be with my wife, only to see our home and all our belongings in ruin. This has been one of the most difficult times of our lives. Right now, we, as well as many are suffering beyond measure. We worked so hard our entire lives to achieve what we have only to see it all taken away in a fleeting moment.

I have no idea how we will overcome all of this, but anyone that knows us knows that we will fight our way back through sheer will and determination to hopefully one day reclaim some kind of normalcy. As we try to pick up the pieces of our lives, please send all the positive strength and energy you can. I will give further updates when time allows. Eternal Gratitude."