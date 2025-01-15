CANNIBAL CORPSE Guitarist ROB BARRETT Announces Live Performance At NAMM

Dean Guitars will be hosting a live performance from Rob Barrett of Cannibal Corpse on Friday January 24 at 2 PM on the Center Stage in Hall C during the upcoming industry trade show, NAMM in Anaheim, California.

As a Dean Guitar artist, Barrett will perform through a setlist of backing tracks demonstrating exactly why he prefers Dean Guitars over all others.

Citing influences that include Gary Moore, Randy Rhoads, Eddie Van Halen, Tony Iommi, and Steve Vai, the performance will be an excellent showcase of Barrett’s repertoire and the versatility of Dean’s Cadillac guitars.

Formed in 1988, Cannibal Corpse is an American death metal band with 16 album releases to their name.

For more information on Dean Guitars, visit them at NAMM in Room C-1 or online at deanguitars.com.

Dean Guitars is a musician-run enterprise, having worked with some of the biggest names in the industry on the biggest stages and in the best studios all over the world. Since 1977, Dean Guitars has catered to musicians in all genres, at all skill levels, and has the most recognizable headstock profile in the industry.