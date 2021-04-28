CANNIBAL CORPSE Lands On Worldwide Charts With New Album, Violence Unimagined

Earlier this month, Cannibal Corpse released their fifteenth studio album, Violence Unimagined, via Metal Blade Records. For their efforts, the band landed on the worldwide charts, achieving some of the highest positions of their career:

US Billboard:

#2 - Current Hard Music Albums

#2 - Independent Current Albums

#3 - Internet Albums

#3 - Current Rock Albums

#5 - Independent Current Albums (Consumption)

#6 - Top Current Albums

#6 - Billboard Top Albums

#8 - Vinyl Albums

#10 - Digital Albums

#45 - Billboard Top 200 (Consumption)

Canada:

#2 - Hard Music Albums

#3 - Vinyl Albums

#7 - Top Albums

#8 - Current Digital Albums

#8 - Digital Albums

#53 - Billboard Canadian Albums

UK:

#2 - Independent Albums

#4 - Rock / Metal Albums

#20 - Vinyl Albums

#81 - Top 100 Albums

Germany:

#6 - Official Album Charts

Sweden:

#1 - Hard / Metal Albums

#2 - Vinyl Albums

#5 - Physical Albums

#63 - Official Album Charts

Finland:

#12 - Official Album Charts

#2 - Physical Albums Charts

Australia:

#18 - Vinyl Albums

#28 - Official Album Charts

Japan:

#17 - Rock

#105 - Official Album Charts #105

Netherlands:

#52 - Official Album Charts

Scotland:

#9 - Official Album Charts

Switzerland:

#7 - Official Album Charts

Italy:

#60 - Official Album Charts

France:

#132 - Official Album Charts

Belgium:

#51 - Belgian Albums (Ultratop Flanders)

#101 - Belgian Albuma (Ultratop Wallonia)

Austria:

#5 - Official Charts

Comprised of eleven tracks, Violence Unimagined is state of the art death metal played with passion and breathless precision, making for another flawless addition to what is inarguably one of the premier catalogues of the genre.

Violence Unimagined can be ordered in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Murderous Rampage"

"Necrogenic Resurrection"

"Inhumane Harvest"

"Condemnation Contagion"

"Surround, Kill, Devour"

"Ritual Annihilation"

"Follow The Blood"

"Bound And Burned"

"Slowly Sawn"

"Overtorture"

"Cerements Of The Flayed"

"Necrogenic Resurrection" video:

"Murderous Rampage":

"Inhumane Harvest":

Cannibal Corpse lineup:

Alex Webster - bass

Paul Mazurkiewicz - drums

George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher - vocals

Rob Barrett - guitar

Erik Rutan - guitar

(Photo - Alex Morgan)