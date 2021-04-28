CANNIBAL CORPSE Lands On Worldwide Charts With New Album, Violence Unimagined
April 28, 2021, an hour ago
Earlier this month, Cannibal Corpse released their fifteenth studio album, Violence Unimagined, via Metal Blade Records. For their efforts, the band landed on the worldwide charts, achieving some of the highest positions of their career:
US Billboard:
#2 - Current Hard Music Albums
#2 - Independent Current Albums
#3 - Internet Albums
#3 - Current Rock Albums
#5 - Independent Current Albums (Consumption)
#6 - Top Current Albums
#6 - Billboard Top Albums
#8 - Vinyl Albums
#10 - Digital Albums
#45 - Billboard Top 200 (Consumption)
Canada:
#2 - Hard Music Albums
#3 - Vinyl Albums
#7 - Top Albums
#8 - Current Digital Albums
#8 - Digital Albums
#53 - Billboard Canadian Albums
UK:
#2 - Independent Albums
#4 - Rock / Metal Albums
#20 - Vinyl Albums
#81 - Top 100 Albums
Germany:
#6 - Official Album Charts
Sweden:
#1 - Hard / Metal Albums
#2 - Vinyl Albums
#5 - Physical Albums
#63 - Official Album Charts
Finland:
#12 - Official Album Charts
#2 - Physical Albums Charts
Australia:
#18 - Vinyl Albums
#28 - Official Album Charts
Japan:
#17 - Rock
#105 - Official Album Charts #105
Netherlands:
#52 - Official Album Charts
Scotland:
#9 - Official Album Charts
Switzerland:
#7 - Official Album Charts
Italy:
#60 - Official Album Charts
France:
#132 - Official Album Charts
Belgium:
#51 - Belgian Albums (Ultratop Flanders)
#101 - Belgian Albuma (Ultratop Wallonia)
Austria:
#5 - Official Charts
Comprised of eleven tracks, Violence Unimagined is state of the art death metal played with passion and breathless precision, making for another flawless addition to what is inarguably one of the premier catalogues of the genre.
Violence Unimagined can be ordered in various formats here.
Tracklisting:
"Murderous Rampage"
"Necrogenic Resurrection"
"Inhumane Harvest"
"Condemnation Contagion"
"Surround, Kill, Devour"
"Ritual Annihilation"
"Follow The Blood"
"Bound And Burned"
"Slowly Sawn"
"Overtorture"
"Cerements Of The Flayed"
"Necrogenic Resurrection" video:
"Murderous Rampage":
"Inhumane Harvest":
Cannibal Corpse lineup:
Alex Webster - bass
Paul Mazurkiewicz - drums
George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher - vocals
Rob Barrett - guitar
Erik Rutan - guitar
(Photo - Alex Morgan)