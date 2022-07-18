CANNIBAL CORPSE, PIG DESTROYER, DARK FUNERAL Among Acts Confirmed For First Annual Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Denver

The time to swill is now! After three fests in California, Decibel is officially relocating the western edition of the world’s loudest, heaviest, most extreme craft beer festival to Denver, CO, tapping the Summit to host the festivities on Friday and Saturday, December 2-3, 2022.

Fresh oﬀ their recent east coast Metal & Beer fest domination, undisputed heavyweight death metal kings Cannibal Corpse are back for another headlining round on Friday night, while legendary grind force Pig Destroyer will close the festivities on Saturday evening with their ﬁrst Denver performance in over three years.

If that wasn’t enough, for the ﬁrst time since 2019, Swedes Dark Funeral will bring their black arts back to the US, Immolation will unleash their patented New York death metal out west, brutal death metal marauders Skinless will make an increasingly rare appearance, local heroes Wayfarer will explore Americana black metal frontiers, Black Anvil will deliver their signature NYBM reality, Toronto mystery men Thantifaxath will captivate with their avant-garde black metal bombast, and fellow Canadians Wake will unearth a post-everything, cross-genre aural assault.

The already loaded bill, presented by Metal Blade Records, will be rounded out by some of the most essential acts that the Denver metal scene has to oﬀer including death metal heathens Of Fear and Bone, sludge doom destroyers Oryx, black/death misanthropes Glacial Tomb and planet-swallowing doomsters In the Company of Serpents.

“We’re very excited to be teaming up with Decibel magazine again,” says Metal Blade Records founder Brian Slagel, in the midst of his legendary label’s 40th anniversary celebration. “It’s going to be a lively weekend filled with incredible bands and amazing beer!”

Not to be outdone by the onstage heaviness, North America’s most metal breweries will indulge in a weekend of mile-high malt madness in the craft beer capital of the States! Local legends and Presenting Brewery TRVE Brewing (CO) will join Featured Breweries Black Sky Brewery (CO), 3 Floyds Brewing (IN), WarPigs Brewing (IN), Kings County Brewers Collective (NY), Wake Brewing (IL), Brimming Horn Meadery (DE), Metal Monkey Brewing (IL) and Bone Up Brewing (MA) to lead a pour ensemble of brewtality, which also includes breweries Adroit Theory (VA) and New Level Brewing (Canada), delivering the most extremely extreme beer and band pairings to ever annihilate your eardrums and enthrall your palette!

“When we were approached to be the Presenting Brewery for Decibel’s Metal & Beer Fest, it was a complete no-brainer,” says TRVE Brewing founder and co-owner Nick Nunns. “After a couple of years of having to sit out this festival for a variety of reasons, we are excited to be able to participate, and equally excited to show all the bands, breweries and attendees what Denver hospitality is all about. We’re ready for the maniacs to descend on the Mile High City!”

Tickets for Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Denver are on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10 AM MT. Ticket option details can be found below.

“Just Metal” Ticket (21+) - Admittance to the day’s event, but as the name suggests, you just get to see the show—no beer samples (You can still buy select beers a la carte if you’re 21+).

“Metal & Beer” Ticket (21+) - Admittance to the day’s event plus unlimited* sampling from our diverse lineup of international breweries presented by TRVE Brewing. Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Denver 2022 sampling cups provided. Limited to 350 tickets per day. *Please note: In extremely extreme cases, certain high-ABV pours will be ticketed, with attendees receiving a limited number of tickets available to redeem for each offering.

(Cannibal Corpse photo - Alex Morgan)