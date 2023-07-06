CANNIBAL CORPSE's ERIK RUTAN Featured In Two Notes TV's "Mana Recording Collection" Gear Showcase Video

Two Notes TV has shared a new video showcasing death metal legend Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal, Cannibal Corpse) and his Mana Recording Studios; specifically, his Mana Recording Sessions gear.

Two Notes TV: "The definition of leviathan level tone: Erik Rutan’s Mana Recording Sessions DynIR cabinet collection.

For those in the know, Erik Rutan is a legend in the death metal scene. An acclaimed producer, engineer, tone-head and ferocious axe-smith; the kingpin of Hate Eternal and lead guitarist for the exalted death metal supremos, Cannibal Corpse.

The all-important venue for this audacious of captures: Mana Recording. Based in the heart of Florida, it’s a veritable hot-bed for metal production, having played host to Cannibal Corpse, Hate Eternal, Krisiun, Goatwhore, Soilent Green, Madball, Agnostic Front, The Mountain Goats, Activision's Guitar Hero and MTV Games’ Rock Band to name but a few. Fusing pro-grade recording peripherals, a stellar mic collection and killer live room to boot, all the hallmarks of a standout capture were primed from the get go!

When we say Erik’s cabinet collection is expansive, we weren't kidding. Settling on 5 next-gen captures was a trial unto itself, but what we’ve unearthed is nothing short of bonafide Grade-A tone for all your heavier sonic exploits. From a 1960B-inspired Greenback loaded powerhouse, to a Recto®-inspired V30 tonal behemoth - lest we forget a JCM900 4x12 outfitted with well-worn-in G12T-75s - everything you demand for a articulate, defined and outlandish tone is primed for tooth-and-nail full-throttle sonics!"