CANNIBAL CORPSE Unleash Music Video For New Single "Summoned For Sacrifice"

Legendary death metallers, Cannibal Corpse, have unleashed their new single and accompanying video, for "Summoned For Sacrifice". The pulverizing new hymn comes by way of the band's sixteenth studio album, Chaos Horrific, set for release on September 22 via Metal Blade Records.

Since their 1988 inception, Cannibal Corpse has remained at the forefront of death metal, shaping and defining the genre. In 2021, they raised the bar again with their Violence Unimagined offering. And in celebration of their thirty-fifth anniversary, this year's monolithic Chaos Horrific full-length, written shortly after the conclusion of the Violence Unimagined sessions, continues the trajectory.

While the band is notorious for technicality and complex songwriting, that doesn't define where the writing process takes them. With Chaos Horrific, Cannibal Corpse had no master strategy, approaching each track with an open mind, intent on simply composing the best songs possible. Produced again by guitarist Erik Rutan, who has now produced six of the band's albums, starting with 2006's Kill, (Chaos Horrific marks Rutan's second release as a full-fledged member, since officially joining the band in 2020), the record is, without question a full-on, Cannibal-style death metal outing, straight down to the themes, which include zombie warfare, resetting the human race through mass mutilations, and the violent revenge of victims of human trafficking, and its cover art by longtime collaborator Vince Locke.

Of the band's second single, "Summoned For Sacrifice," themed around the selection of an individual to be dismembered, drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz elaborates, "One person is randomly selected to die. Thirteen people are randomly selected to kill this person by violently removing pieces of his body until he breathes no more."

Chaos Horrific will be available on digipak CD, deluxe box set (Dried Blood Marbled vinyl, 24p 12" booklet, puzzle, pin, poster and art print - limited to 1500 copies), cassette (limited to 500 copies), digitally, and on vinyl in the following variants:

Find pre-orders at the Cannibal Corpse store, here, and at Metal Blade, here.

Chaos Horrific tracklisting:

"Overlords Of Violence"

"Frenzied Feeding"

"Summoned For Sacrifice"

"Blood Blind"

"Vengeful Invasion"

"Chaos Horrific"

"Fracture And Refracture"

"Pitchfork Impalement"

"Pestilential Rictus"

"Drain You Empty"

"Blood Blind" video:

Coinciding with the release of Chaos Horrific, Cannibal Corpse will embark on a month-long North American co-headlining tour with Mayhem. The journey begins September 22 in Nashville, Tennessee and runs through October 21 in Louisville, Kentucky. Support will be provided by special guests, Gorguts and Blood Incantation. Tickets on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

September

22 - Marathon Music Hall - Nashville, TN

23 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

24 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

26 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

27 - Rebel - Toronto, ON

28 - L'Olympia - Montreal, QC

29 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

30 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

October

2 - The Royal Oak - Detroit, MI

3 - Hard Rock Live - Gary, IN

04 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

6 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

7 - The Depot - Lake City, UT

9 - Temple Theatre - Tacoma, WA

10 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

11 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

13 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

14 - SOMA - San Diego, CA

17 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

18 - The Factory - Dallas, TX

20 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

21 - Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY

Cannibal Corpse:

George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher - vocals

Erik Rutan - guitar

Rob Barrett - guitar

Alex Webster - bass

Paul Mazurkiewicz - drums

(Photo - Alex Morgan)