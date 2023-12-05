CARCASS, SATYRICON, EVERYGREY Among Bloodstock's "11 Bands Of Christmas"

Bloodstock 2024 is set to take place August 8-11, 2024 at Catton Park, Derbyshire, UK. Organizers have issued the following press release...

As December extends its frosty fingers, Bloodstock is getting in the festive spirit with some early Xmas gifts by way of another chunky 2024 announcement.

Don't miss Bloodstock's Festive Facebook Live at 7 PM on December 7th

On the Ronnie James Dio main stage, grindcore & melodic death metal pioneers Carcass land Sunday’s special guest slot.The “most influential band out of Merseyside since The Beatles” released their current studio album, ‘Torn Arteries’ in 2021 via Nuclear Blast to colossal acclaim.

Also appearing Sunday on the RJD main stage are South American progressive sludge metal project, Cultura Tres. Last year, the 4-piece, featuring Sepultura’s Paolo Pinto Jr on bass, released their 5th studio album, Camino De Brujos.

Black metal icons, Satyricon will return to the stage for the first time in 5 years to headline Sunday’s Sophie Lancaster stage.In what are becoming increasingly rare appearances, frontman Satyr informs us: “The way Satyricon’s attitude has resonated with English fans throughout our journey as a band, has made us feel that playing there isn’t so much a visit, but rather a homecoming. Having decided to do only a few select shows, we can’t go everywhere, but fortunately there are a few places our hearts seem to take us, one way or the other. Like England.

The mighty Sylosis steam into a Saturday slot on the Sophie stage.Their latest album, A Sign Of Things To Come landed in September and the Brit metal heavyweights told us, “We can’t wait to be back at Bloodstock! We’ve had some amazing shows over the years, but it feels like next year is going to be really special!”

Also appearing on Saturday’s Sophie stage are American goth metal project, Ludovico Technique. Fronted by enigmatic songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben V, they released their most recent album Haunted People in 2022.

Ahoy! Metal pirates Red Rum also grab a Saturday Sophie slot.If you like your pirate tunes laden with riffs and melodies, Red Rum aren’t to be missed.

Sadus bring their death/thrash sounds to Bloodstock’s Sophie stage for the first time ever on Sunday.The band came off an extended hiatus in 2017 and signed to Nuclear Blast for the recent release of new studio album, The Shadow Inside.

On Sunday’s Sophie stage bill, expect to see Spanish alt metal collective, Ankor. Fronted by Jessie Williams (who hails from Bristol, UK), the band blend metalcore with progressive and electro elements, creating a sound of their very own.

Bloodstock’s 2024 Ronnie James Dio main stage headliners are Amon Amarth, Opeth, And Architects. Across The Weekend You Can Also Expect To See Clutch, Hatebreed, Enslaved, Malevolence, Rotting Christ, Whitechapel, Deicide, Grand Magus, Desert Storm, The Vintage Caravan, Green Lung,Exist Immortal, Eternal Champion, Grove Street, Mimi Barks, Crypta, Forbidden, Nervosa, Beast In Black, Korpiklaani, Unleash The Archers, Flogging Molly, Septic Flesh, Igorrr, Night Flight Orchestra, Hellripper, and Infected Rain, with many more yet to be announced.

