CARCASS - Single-Cam Video Of Entire Loud Park 2023 Tokyo Show Streaming
March 29, 2023, an hour ago
Metal Justice Tokyo has shared single-cam, footage of UK extreme metal legends, Carcass', entire Loud Park 2023 show in Tokyo, Japan, which took place on March 26th. Check out the show below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Kelly's Meat Emporium"
"Buried Dreams"
"Incarnated Solvent Abuse"
"Under The Scalpel Blade"
"This Mortal Coil"
"Tomorrow Belongs To Nobody"
"Death Certificate"
"Dance Of Ixtab"
"Black Star"
"Keep On Rotting In The Free World"
"The Scythe's Remorseless Swing"
"Corporal Jigsore Quandary"
"Heartwork"
"Tools Of The Trade"
"Carneous Cacoffiny"
Carcass are gearing up for a US headline tour with support from Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, and Creeping Death. The tour launches on March 31 in Santa Ana, CA, and wraps up on April 30 in Los Angeles, CA.
Tour dates:
March
31 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
April
1 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
3 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
15 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
16 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
18 - Chicago, IL - Metro
19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
20 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
21 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
28 - Berekely, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco