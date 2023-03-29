CARCASS - Single-Cam Video Of Entire Loud Park 2023 Tokyo Show Streaming

Metal Justice Tokyo has shared single-cam, footage of UK extreme metal legends, Carcass', entire Loud Park 2023 show in Tokyo, Japan, which took place on March 26th. Check out the show below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Kelly's Meat Emporium"

"Buried Dreams"

"Incarnated Solvent Abuse"

"Under The Scalpel Blade"

"This Mortal Coil"

"Tomorrow Belongs To Nobody"

"Death Certificate"

"Dance Of Ixtab"

"Black Star"

"Keep On Rotting In The Free World"

"The Scythe's Remorseless Swing"

"Corporal Jigsore Quandary"

"Heartwork"

"Tools Of The Trade"

"Carneous Cacoffiny"

Carcass are gearing up for a US headline tour with support from Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, and Creeping Death. The tour launches on March 31 in Santa Ana, CA, and wraps up on April 30 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tour dates:

March

31 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

April

1 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

3 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

15 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

16 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

18 - Chicago, IL - Metro

19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

20 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

21 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

28 - Berekely, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco