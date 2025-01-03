CARLOS SANTANA Paid Original Artist Out Of His Own Pocket After He Found Out His Hit Was A Rip-Off; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with this introduction...

"Coming up, an interview with Carlos Santana, a musical genius, a guru of the highest order, and a saint. You have to see this interview. So try to follow this if you can. Santana's biggest song of the 70s, 'Black Magic Woman', was a rock classic that many people have no clue is a cover from a band that started as a blues band... but would end as one of the biggest rock bands ever when it became a completely different set of members but that’s not all. It was a cover, but the guy who wrote it basically admitted that he ripped off the music from a song from the 50s. So when the cover song became a huge hit for today’s guitarist, he decided to send royalties out of his pocket to the guy who got ripped off! Today’s legend got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame after several decades of legendary songs and albums, and everybody thought his career was winding down, and then the year after his induction he had one of the biggest albums ever including a song that was the #1 song of the year in two different years falling at the end of a decade and beginning a new one. The stories are next on Professor of Rock."