CARMERIA Release New Video For "A Thousand Winter Rains"

From the eerie mists of the Blue Mountains, Australia, Carmeria combine the haunting sounds of dark symphonic metal with the lovelorn energy of gothic rock. Their sophomore LP, Tragédie D'amour, is available now and to celebrate, Carmeria unveil the new video for their latest single, "A Thousand Winter Rains". This atmospheric and intense track delves into themes of longing and sorrow, perfectly complemented by the evocative visuals in the clip below, showcasing the band’s dedication to exploring the more melancholic aspects of the human experience.

Singer / songwriter Jordan von Grae shares: "The past three years have been a monumental journey through the peaks of love, and the valleys of loss, and reflecting on these experiences in the writing and production process for this album was both haunting and beautiful. As a writer, Tragédie D'amour took me out of my comfort zone, and the result was a series of wonderful lessons in songcrafting and production, and a newfound appreciation for the vast range of emotions and experiences held in the dichotomy of love and grief. It is my hope that those who listen to our record find solace in the fact that they are not alone in their experiences - the good, and the bad."

Since reforming with a new lineup in 2018, the band has been on a momentous warpath through the Australian music scene. Carmeria's debut album Advenae (2021) saw the five-piece garner international acclaim. In the summer of 2021/2022, the group embarked on their first nation-wide tour, culminating in a sold out show in their hometown capital, Sydney. The following years saw the ensemble write and record music for their second opus, titled Tragédie D'amour, which consists of ten new songs and sees the band’s sound taking on a more energetic gothic rock approach than its predecessor.

Tracklisting:

"Call Forth My Sorrow"

"A Thousand Winter Rains"

"Thorns"

"Leading The Lyre"

"Whispers Of Forgiveness"

"Shadow’s Throne"

"Immortal"

"Burning Ships"

"The Hoping Heart"

"A Vision In Passing"

For further details, visit Carmeria on Facebook.