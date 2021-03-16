CARMINE APPICE Discusses His Guitar Zeus Compilation Albums - "We're Talking To People About Maybe Doing Another One"; Video

In the new video below, legendary drummer Carmine Appice tells Mark Strigl of Talking Metal the story behind his recently re-released Guitar Zeus album.

Topics include Jeff Watson, Brian May, Ted Nugent, Tony Franklin, Yngwie Malmsteen, Slash, Steve Morse, Leslie West, Steve Vai and more.

Appice's Guitar Zeus project features a who’s who list of the best and world-renowned guitarists on the planet backed by his core band featuring Tony Franklin (The Firm, Blue Murder) on bass, Kelly Keeling (T.S.O., M.S.G) on vocals / keys / rhythm guitar, and Appice on drums.

Originally released as two separate albums in 1995 & 1997, this new re-mastered album (by Stephen DeAcutis - Vanilla Fudge, Corey Glover, Overkill, Cyndi Lauper) combines both releases as one complete version for the first time ever, and feature five brand new songs with Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Pat Travers, John Norum, and top Japanese guitarists RaiZi and Char. Select songs are also be available on a special limited-edition vinyl and CD. Order here.

Guitar Zeus showcases the complete and prolific talents of many world-renown rock guitarists including Brian May, Slash, Neil Schon, Yngwie Malmsteen, Bruce Kulick, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Paul Gilbert, Mick Mars, Richie Sambora, Zakk Wylde, Bob Daisley, Dweezil Zappa, Vivian Campbell, Leslie West, Warren DeMartini, Steve Morse, Ty Tabor (Kings X), Ted Nugent, Dug Pinnick, John Norum and others.

Tracklisting:

“Mothers Space” (feat. Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal) + **

“Gonna Rain” (feat. Richie Sambora) + **

“4 Miles High” (feat. Steve Morse) +

“Nobody Knew” (feat. Brian May) + **

“Where You Belong (feat. Slash) +

“Out of Mind” (feat. Neal Schon) + **

“This Time Around (feat. Yngwie Malmsteen & Dug Pinnick) + **

“Nothing” (feat. John Norum) +

“Doin’ Fine” (feat Vivian Campbell) +

“Under the Moon and Sun” (feat. Mick Mars / Edgar Winter) + **

“Code 19” (feat. Zakk Wylde) + **

“Days Are Nights” (feat. Ted Nugent) + **

“Do Ya think I'm Sexy” (Sung by Carmine, feat. Pat Travers)

“Angels” (feat. Char)

“Guitar Zeus, Pt. 1” (feat Jennifer Batten)

“Safe” (feat. Neal Schon)

“Dead Wrong” (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

“Trippin’ Again” (feat. Ty Tabor)

“Even Up the Score” (feat. Ted Nugent)

“Dislocated” (feat. Paul Gilbert)

“Stash” (feat. Stevie Salas / John McEnroe)

“Perfect Day” (feat. Warren DeMartini)

“Killing Time” (feat. Ty Tabor)

“So Long” (feat. Doug Aldrich)

“My Own Advice” (feat Kenji Kitajima)

“Time to Set Alarms” (feat Elliot Easton / Bob Daisley)

“GZ Blues” (feat. Seymour Duncan / Steven Seagal)

“Guitar Zeus, Pt. 2” (feat. Leslie West / Jennifer Batten)

“Where you Belong” (feat Paul Gilbert)

“Cruzin” (feat. Denny Laine)

“Couldn’t Be Better” (Feat. RaiZi)

“Score” (Feat. Ted Nugent)

“Snake” (feat. Bruce Kulick)

+ CD Release

** Vinyl Release