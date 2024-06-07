CARNIFEX Announce "Necromanteum Part II" North American Tour With CRYPTOPSY

Deathcore juggernaut, Carnifex, released their latest album, Necromanteum, last fall followed by a US run in support of the new music.

Continuing the momentum, the band have announced their "Necromanteum Part II" North American tour with labelmates Cryptopsy. The 26-date trek will commence on October 4 at The Glasshouse in Pomona and will make stops in Portland, Cleveland, and will include nine Canadian dates before ending on November 3 in Reno, Nevada. Opening each night are Mental Cruelty, Organectomy, and Heavy Hitter.

Carnifex's Scott Ian Lewis states, "We couldn’t be happier to bring the Necromanteum tour to Canada, the Pacific Northwest, and the Midwest. The line-up is stacked top to bottom and we will have an exceptional set list of fan favorites and deep cuts. Do not miss these shows, it’ll be a great time. See you on the road!”

Cryptopsy's Matt McGachy comments, "Get ready for an epic tour across Canada and the United States! We are thrilled to be teaming up with Carnifex to rip across places that we have not played in years. Prepare yourselves for a mind-blowing fusion of death metal mastery as we smash you with our signature blend of technical prowess and ferocity to the stage, while Carnifex delivers their bone-crushing riffs and intense energy that will leave you breathless. This entire lineup is insane, and can not wait to blast you all away. So mark your calendars and spread the word because Cryptopsy and Carnifex are coming to a city near you!"

Tickets are now available for purchase here.

Dates:

October

4 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

5 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewery

6 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post *

8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *

9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *

10 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *

12 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

13 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

14 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis’

16 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater *

18 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

19 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s *

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

22 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

23 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

24 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

25 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

26 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

27 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

28 - Cleveland, OH - The Asylum - Temple Live

30 - Springfield, MO - The Regency Live

31 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

November

1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex *

3 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

* no Cryptopsy