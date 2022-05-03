CARRIE UNDERWOOD On Performing With AXL ROSE At Stagecoach Festival 2022 - "Best. Night. Of. My. Life!"

May 3, 2022, 15 minutes ago

news axl rose guns n' roses carrie underwood hard rock

On Saturday night (April 30), Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood on stage at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California to perform the Guns N' Roses classics, "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City". Video can be seen below.

Both Rose and Underwood shared photos from the night via social media following the show. Check out the shots and their comments below.

Back in 2015 interview, Underwood told E!, "I really want to sing with Axl Rose at some point in my life. I've covered enough Guns N' Roses stuff and it was people like him who taught me how to sing. They were so different. I look at people like him and Freddie Mercury, those people who were doing all these crazy runs. It was so different."



