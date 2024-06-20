CASKET ROBBERY Launch Video For "The Lacryphagist"

Midwest death machine Casket Robbery has unveiled the official music video for their newest single, "The Lacryphagist". The song marks the band's first new material since their 2022 album, Rituals Of Death.

Vocalist Megan Orvold-Scheider comments, "I had so much fun writing for ‘The Lacryphagist’. When we decided it was finally time to sit down and begin writing for the next release, we came up with a really awesome concept and this is a really cool piece of the puzzle. Initially, I got inspired by the stories of Victorian tear vials and I loved the idea of this creature that feeds off of human tears and collects them in various states of emotion. We were able to put in some really grotesque imagery into both the lyrics and the video we shot. I think this single shows our natural next progression as a band and our writing; lyrically getting darker while staying true to our tongue-in-cheek horror vibes that we have so much fun with. We cannot wait to hear what you all think of ‘The Lacryphagist’."

Pre-save "The Lacryphagist", set for release on June 21st, now at this location.

Casket Robbery is currently on tour in The United States with Gorgatron and Voraath. Remaining dates are as listed:

June

21 - Missoula, MT - The Dark Horse

22 - Richland, WA - Rays Golden Lion

23 - Seattle, WA - THe Funhouse

24 - Portland, OR - Twilight Cafe and Bar

26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

27 - Hollywood, CA - Knucklehead

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Humdinger Brewing

30 - Tempe, AZ - Metalhead's Clubhouse

July

1 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

2 - Thornton, CO - Trailside Saloon

3 - Albuquerque, NM - Rensden

5 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

6 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar

7 - Houston, TX - The Compound

8 - New Orleans, LA - The Goat

9 - Nashville, TN - The End

10 - Springfield, MO - The Odyssey

11 - Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye

12 - Kansas City, MO - Farewell

13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs