CASTRATOR Reveal Video For "Tormented By Atrocities"

All-female death squad Castrator are back with another video in support of their upcoming full-length debut, Defiled In Oblivion. The video marks the final single before the album's release on July 29.

Check out "Tormented By Atrocities" below. The video was directed, produced and edited by Castrator drummer Carolina Perez.

With Defiled In Oblivion, the New York four-piece have perfected their blend of fierce old-school USDM to a fault. More uncompromising and ruthless than ever before, Castrator’s zero-f*cks-given approach rips and shreds across nine hypnotically violent new tracks (alongside a cover of Venom’s "Countess Bathory") and makes Defiled In Oblivion a release to be reckoned with. Boys club beware!

Tracklisting:

"Dawa Of Yousafzai"

"Tormented By Atrocities"

"Befoul My Existence"

"Inquisition Sins"

"Voices Of Evirato"

"Forsaken And Deprived"

"Sinister Mind"

"Purge The Rotten (Ones)"

"Tyrant's Verdict"

"Countess Bathory" (Venom cover)

"Inquisition Sins":

"Tyrant's Verdict":

Castrator is:

Robin Mazen - bass

Carolina Perez - drums

Kimberly Orellana - guitars

Clarissa Badini - vocals