CATALYST To Release A Different Painting For A New World Album In October; Details Revealed

Metz, France-based death metal quartet, Catalyst, is preparing to release their decimating second album, A Different Painting For A New World, set for October release through Dutch label Non Serviam Records.

Founded in 2017 by Jules Kicka, Catalyst drags the old-school death metal sound forward to open it up to more contemporary, technical, and progressive shades. The band’s well-received Dawn Of A Dreadful Fate debut EP was released in the band’s first year of existence, followed by the critically acclaimed first album, The Great Purpose Of The Lords, in 2019. Now, 2022 sees Catalyst prepared to unleash their devastating second LP, A Different Painting For A New World.

The original story of The Catalyst, a vital core character of the band’s concept, is here delivered through ten brand new tracks that push Catalyst’s sound to new levels of technical prowess. The hour-long A Different Painting For A New World is a diverse, enigmatic, and epic album which consumes the listener with uncompromising ferocity powerful enough to tear a hole in the sky.

Drums for Catalyst’s A Different Painting For A New World were recorded at Boundless Productions Studio with engineers Flavien Morel and Clément Denys, performed by former drummer Paul Loup who has since been replaced by Stéphane Petit. The rest of the instruments were recorded by the band’s guitarist/vocalist Jules Kicka, bassist/backing vocalist Jefferson Brand, and guitarist/backing vocalist Florian Iochem, after which the tracks were mixed and mastered by HK Krauss at Vamacara Studio (Loudblast, Sinsaneum, Dagoba). The artistic direction of the album’s impressive cover was entrusted to Vincent Fouquet from Above Chaos (Meshuggah, Moonsorrow, Kataklysm), highlighting the battle between The Creator and The Catalyst, illustrating several tracks of the album, with photography from Mathieu Ferrera.

Catalyst collectively declares, "We are beyond excited to finally reveal the result of our hard work for the past three years. This magnum opus is called A Different Painting For A New World and is way more brutal and epic than our previous releases. With this album, we tried to push our own boundaries, to go further to create something unique to our eyes, something that we are proud of. We can't wait to show you the result of those years of work!”

A Different Painting For A New World will be released through Non Serviam Records on October 14 as a limited digipak CD including a 16-page booklet, as a gatefold 2xLP including colored vinyl, and on all major digital platforms.

A Different Painting For A New World can be pre-ordered at the Catalyst Bandcamp here and the Non Serviam Records webshop here.

Watch for multiple official singles and videos to be issued advancing the release of A Different Painting For A New World.

A Different Painting For A New World tracklisting:

"Gathering Of New Forces"

"To Unleash Thy Heinous Fate"

"The Last Warning"

"Worms And Locusts"

"Arise Of The Anathema"

"Paragon Of Devastation"

"Behold Thy Purification"

"Peripeteia"

"The Catalyst's End"

"A Different Painting For A New World"

Lineup:

Jules Kicka – guitar, lead vocals

Jefferson Brand – bass, backing vocals

Florian Iochem – guitar, backing vocals

Stéphane Petit – drums, backing vocals

(Photos - Mathieu Ferrera)