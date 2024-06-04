CATEGORY 7 Supergroup Unleashes "Exhausted" Single And Video

Category 7, the new heavy metal outfit boasting the all-star lineup of John Bush (Armored Saint, Anthrax), Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob, Sonic Universe, Noturnall), Phil Demmel (Machine Head, Kerry King, Vio-Lence), Jack Gibson (Exodus), and Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Overkill), today unleashes their latest single, "Exhausted". The track comes by way of the band's self-titled debut full-length, set for release on July 26 via Metal Blade Records.

Named after the numerical designation for the most powerful windstorms, Category 7 came together from a batch of musicians who strived to play music they loved and weren't hearing elsewhere and wanted to do so with bandmates they enjoyed being with. Together, the band has created an album that is fresh and familiar; a new breed of metal that lives up to the storied histories of its members. The mixture of NWOBHM, thrash, punk-metal, and traditional metal is cohesive and sonically rewarding, establishing an eclectic musical backdrop for vocalist John Bush's instantly identifiable vocals. At the same time, the diversity of styles creates its own template that's ideal for headbanging, moshing, and voluble sing-alongs.

"It's all about big verses and big songs, and it has a lot of the elements we've explored in our other bands," notes guitarist and main songwriter Mike Orlando.

In advance of the record's release, the band delivers their second single, the propulsive, piledriver "Exhausted," which features the blazing twin lead guitar assault of Demmel and Orlando, a punchy riff, and hammering thrash beats that climax with another unforgettable chorus.

Comments Bush, "Insomnia happens more frequently as I've aged. Usually in connection with nightly visits to the loo. The frustration to just slumber and dream only makes matters worse. This is all a little exaggerated for me 'cause people truly struggle with this, using medication or whatever remedy will hopefully solve the problem. Truth be told, my primary goal is to avoid all those deep dark thoughts in the middle of the night that seem to grow because I just can't sleep. Zillion? Mr. Cooper."

Watch Category 7's video for "Exhausted":

Category 7 was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Orlando at Sonic Stomp Studios with art and layout by Carlos Fides at Artside Studio (Angra, Evergrey, Kamelot).

The record will be available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Storm Surge (US + EU)

- Sable Smoke (EU - Ltd. 300)

Category 7 tracklisting:

"In Stitches"

"Land I Used To Love"

"Apple Of Discord"

"Exhausted"

"Runaway Truck"

"White Flags And Bayonets"

"Mousetrap"

"Waver At The Breaking Point"

"Through Pink Eyes"

"Etter Stormen"

"In Stitches" video:

Category 7 are:

John Bush - vocals

Phil Demmel - guitar

Mike Orlando - guitar

Jack Gibson - bass

Jason Bittner - drums

(Photo - Rob Shotwell)