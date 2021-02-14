CATHARTIC DEMISE - In Absence Album Due In April, "For Power" Video Available Now

Canadian death / thrash metal quartert Cathartic Demise will release their new full-length album, In Absence, on April 9. The official video for the new single, "For Power," can be seen below. The single is also available on Bandcamp.

In comparison to the band's self-titled EP, In Absence still consists of the melo / prog / death thrash metal elements, but with a more "mature" approach. The overall musicianship within the band improved, as well as the overall songwriting capabilities. In Absence features the same aggression as the self-titled EP, but brings an intense atmosphere with extreme tempos, and brisk riffs. This release heavily carries on the epic melodic sections heard previously, and even going further with more complex song structuring and longer tracks. Aside from the aggressive side of things, hints of experimentation can be heard, showing slower sections, and clean parts as well.

In Absence was recorded and mixed by Jonah Kay at HM Studio in Waterloo, ON. The album was mastered by Jamie King, and features artwork by Ioannis Vassilopoulas.

Tracklisting:

"With Lust"

"For Power"

"Blade In The Dark"

"Silence Within"

"Pale Imitations"

"Disparity"

"In Absence"

"Waves"

"Desire"

For further details, visit Cathartic Demise on Facebook.