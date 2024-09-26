CATTLE DECAPITATION Announce January / February 2025 Co-Headlining European Tour With SHADOW OF INTENT

September 26, 2024, an hour ago

news cattle decapitation shadow of intent heavy metal

CATTLE DECAPITATION Announce January / February 2025 Co-Headlining European Tour With SHADOW OF INTENT

West Coast deathgrind practitioners Cattle Decapitation have announced their return to European shores for January of 2025. They will be joined by co-headliners Shadow Of Intent and special guests, Revocation and Vulvodynia. The complete schedule is available below. Further info and ticket details here.

The Terrasitic Reconquest Tour 2025:

January
23 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal
24 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - Casino
25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
28 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
29 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
30 - London, UK - Electric Brixton
31 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

February
1 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
2 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms
4 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
5 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne
6 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
7 - Vienna, Austruia - Simm City
8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
11 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
12 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
15 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
17 - Stockholm, Swden - Fryshuset
19 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
22 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013

Photo by Nick Van Vidler


Latest Reviews

Partner Resources