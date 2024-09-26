CATTLE DECAPITATION Announce January / February 2025 Co-Headlining European Tour With SHADOW OF INTENT

West Coast deathgrind practitioners Cattle Decapitation have announced their return to European shores for January of 2025. They will be joined by co-headliners Shadow Of Intent and special guests, Revocation and Vulvodynia. The complete schedule is available below. Further info and ticket details here.

The Terrasitic Reconquest Tour 2025:

January

23 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal

24 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - Casino

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

28 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

29 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

30 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

31 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

February

1 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

2 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

4 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

5 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

6 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

7 - Vienna, Austruia - Simm City

8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

11 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

15 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

17 - Stockholm, Swden - Fryshuset

19 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

22 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013

Photo by Nick Van Vidler