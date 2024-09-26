CATTLE DECAPITATION Announce January / February 2025 Co-Headlining European Tour With SHADOW OF INTENT
September 26, 2024, an hour ago
West Coast deathgrind practitioners Cattle Decapitation have announced their return to European shores for January of 2025. They will be joined by co-headliners Shadow Of Intent and special guests, Revocation and Vulvodynia. The complete schedule is available below. Further info and ticket details here.
The Terrasitic Reconquest Tour 2025:
January
23 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal
24 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - Casino
25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
28 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
29 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
30 - London, UK - Electric Brixton
31 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory
February
1 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
2 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms
4 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
5 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne
6 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
7 - Vienna, Austruia - Simm City
8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
11 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
12 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
15 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
17 - Stockholm, Swden - Fryshuset
19 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
22 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013
Photo by Nick Van Vidler