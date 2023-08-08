CATTLE DECAPITATION Announces The Terrasitic Infestation North American Headlining Tour; IMMOLATION, SANGUISUGABOGG, CASTRATOR To Support

San Diego, California-based deathgrind behemoths, Cattle Decapitation, are pleased to announce their Terrasitic Infestation North American headlining tour. The fall run will commence on November 10 in Santa Ana, California and make its way through over two-dozen cities, coming to a close on December 16 on the band's home turf of San Diego. Support will be provided by Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator.

Comments Cattle Decapitation vocalist Travis Ryan, "Stoked to announce our first headlining tour since the Death At Last Tour last year. The Terrasitic Infestation Tour will be crawling all over the USA with a couple dates in Eastern Canada and we're honored to bring Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator with us! We'll see you all there!"

Local pre-sale begins on Thursday, August 10 at 10 AM, local time. General on sale date is Friday, August 11 at 10 AM, local time at the Cattle Decapitation website here. Find VIP Experiences here.

Tour dates:

November

10 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

11 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

12 - Rock House Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

14 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

15 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

16 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

18 - Chelsea's Live - Baton Rouge, LA

20 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA * No Immolation

21 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

22 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

24 - Hanger 1819 - Greensboro, NC

25 - Peabody's Nightclub - Virginia Beach, VA

27 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

28 - Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia, PA

29 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

30 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

December

1 - Beanfield Theatre - Montreal, QC

2 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

4 - St Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

5 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

6 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

8 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

9 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

10 - The Shredder - Boise, ID

11 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

12 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

14 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

15 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

16 - Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

Cattle Decapitation will be touring in support of Terrasite, their herculean tenth studio album released in May via Metal Blade Records.

Terrasite, which features the artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (Vader, Kreator, Bloodbath, Hypocrisy), was produced by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Allegaeon) and includes Tony Parker of Midnight Odyssey handling piano and synths.

Order here.

Terrasite tracklisting:

"Terrasitic Adaptation"

"We Eat Our Young"

"Scourge Of The Offspring"

"The Insignificants"

"The Storm Upstairs"

"…And The World Will Go On Without You"

"A Photic Doom"

"Dead End Residents"

"Solastalgia"

"Just Another Body"

Album stream:

"Scourge Of The Offspring" video:

"We Eat Our Young" video:

"A Photic Doom" video:

(Photo - Nick Van Vidler)