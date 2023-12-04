Celebrate VAN HALEN At Rock Camp Featuring MICHAEL ANTHONY, WARREN DeMARTINI, SEBASTIAN BACH, And TOMMY ALDRIDGE

From March 14 - 17, 2024, join Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jam with legendary rockers celebrating the iconic music of Van Halen and other '80s rock bands! Unleash your inner rockstar and jam out alongside the best talents, crafting unforgettable musical moments in this exclusive and electrifying experience.

Jam with legends Michael Anthony, original member of Van Halen, Warren DeMartini of Ratt, Tommy Aldridge of Whitesnake and Ozzy Osbourne fame, and PERFORM LIVE with Sebastian Bach, formerly of Skid Row, at the famous Whisky A Go Go!

This camp is open to everyone, regardless of your musical skill level. Whether you're a beginner picking up the guitar for the first time, or an advanced musician looking to refine your skills, this camp offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn from the best in the business. “Even though Van Halen, Ratt and other '80s rock music may sound challenging, there are songs that even beginners can play, and you will leave camp having played these tunes with your musical heroes,” says Britt Lightning, Rock Camp Musical Director.

The climax of this musical adventure is a live concert at the iconic Whisky A Go Go and at The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip. This isn't just a camp; it's a chance to live your rock 'n' roll dreams, to play the music that has inspired generations, and to stand where legends have stood. The Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp isn't just about learning music; it's about becoming a part of rock history.

You will join a band mentored by one of our rockstar counselors, including Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent), Tony Franklin (The Firm), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Bumblefoot (Guns N’ Roses), Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), Hagar Ben Ari (Conan O’Brien), Steve Ferlazzo (Avril Lavigne), Gary Hoey, Tommy Black (Scott Weiland) and Musical Director Britt Lightning (Vixen).

Jam the top '80s rock hits such as "Jump", "Hot For Teacher", "Panama", "You Really Got Me", "I’ll Wait", "Right Now", "Ain’t Talkin Bout Love", "Runnin’ With The Devil", "Round And Round", "Wanted Man", "Lay It Down", "Lack Of Communication", "Back For More", "I’m Insane", "Youth Gone Wild", "I Remember You", "18 And Life", "Monkey Business", "Piece Of Me", "Crazy Train", "Flying High Again", "Mr. Crowley", "I Don’t Know", "Bark At The Moon", "Still Of The Night", "Here I Go Again", "Fool For Your Loving", and "Slip Of The Tongue".

Over the four days of camp you will experience band rehearsals, jam sessions, masterclasses with rock stars, Q&A sessions, live performances and more. You will perform at the legendary Viper Room and at the iconic Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California, performing live with Sebastian Bach!

The camp is open to instrumentalists and vocalists of all skill and experience levels. A few weeks prior to camp you will have a call with our musical director to help learn about you to place you in a band that is perfect for you. We will send you a song list to start rehearsing, and before camp begins you will be connected with your rock star counselor and bandmates to start further preparing for your camp experience. You will not only come out of this camp a better musician, but will have one of the most amazing life experiences and leave with friends for a lifetime.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy camp is an inclusive environment where the passion for music takes center stage. You will leave with memories to last a lifetime, friendships forged in the fires of rock and roll, and skills that will elevate your musical journey. Embark on this epic musical adventure and solidify your place in rock history!

Further details can be found here.