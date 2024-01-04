CEMETERY OF SCREAM's Oceans Album Out Now; Full Audio Stream Available

Cemetery Of Scream is one of the leading pioneers of atmospheric doom metal in Poland. Formed in 1992, this band has so far recorded eight studio releases and played plenty of big and small concerts, all of which have always received favourable responses from audiences and music critics alike - both in Poland and abroad.

Cemetery Of Scream in their works deal with issues such as the apocalypse, depression, melancholy or sadness. Their latest album, Oceans, is out now via Sleaszy Rider Records and its concept musically combines the best elements of gothic and doom metal together.

You can buy the album on CD at Bandcamp and the Sleaszy Rider Records webstore. Also available at all majors streaming platforms. Listen to the album below.

Music was recorded at FPGS Studio in Cracow except drums which was recorded at Studio 67 in Cracow by Dominik Burzym (Mord'a'Stigmata, Horrorscope). All was engineered by Piotr Łabuzek. Mix and mastering was done by Jarosław Baran (Darzamat, Delight, Paradise Lost, Virgin Snatch). Cover artwork by DIA & Michał Zakrzewski.

Tracklisting:

"Oceans"

"In The Blue"

"Along The Coast"

"Sunken Bells On Num-Yabisc"

"Aquarius"

"House Of The Fading Sun"

"Time To Let You Go"

"Full Of Stars"

"Opening Of The Mouth"

"September Folk"

"I Shine"

"Final Experience"

"Everything Rhymes Goodnight"

Album stream:

Lineup:

Katarzyna Rutkowska - keyboards

Marcin Piwowarczyk - guitar

Grzegorz Królik - bass

Olaf Różański - vocals

Paweł Gólarczyk - guitars

Tomasz Rutkowski - drums & guitar

Additional Musicians:

Marta Mucha - vocals

Piotr Łabuzek - synthesiser & sampling