CENTINEX Completes Recording Of New EP

Death metal long-runners Centinex have completed recording their new EP at Sellnoise Studios in Sweden. The material is expected to be mixed and mastered in the coming days, and released later this year on Agonia Records. More details will follow soon.

Centinex originated in 1990 as a riff-oriented part of the classic Swedish death metal movement and disbanded in 2005 after releasing eight full-length albums. In 2014 they resurfaced, quite surprisingly, and with a refreshed line-up, delivered their celebrated come-back record, Redeeming Filth. The next album was inevitable and didn't take another decade to assemble. Having released Doomsday Rituals in 2016, the band played a run of shows in Europe and North America, before encapsulating their sheer Swedish brutality in a new offering. Death In Pieces, the long-runner's third reunion album released in 2020, is brimmed with a powerful doze of old-school, Stockholm-style death metal, and takes the band's signature heavy riffling to a whole new level of intensity.

Lineup:

Henka Andersson - vocals

Jorgen Kristensen - guitars

Martin Schulman - bass

Florian Rehn – drums

(Photo credit: Susan Wicher)