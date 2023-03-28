CENTURY – Conquest Of America Continues!

It's rare that a virtually unheard of band travels across the Atlantic, let alone makes an impact, without a commercially available product, but that's precisely what the young Swedes in Century have undertaken. A string of dates prior to a stunning debut at the Hell's Heroes festival in Houston, TX has only helped raise their profile amongst metalheads in the know.

Their first full-length, The Conquest Of Time (No Remorse Records), will be released next month, but select audiences are getting the opportunity to see/hear the music early, as the band winds towards the East Coast during the last week of March, along with fellow fest attendees, Danava. Watch for upcoming BraveWords coverage of the festival, as well as reviews of the album and live show.

Dates:

March

28 – Atlanta, GA – Bogg’s Social & Supply

29 – Columbus, SC – New Brookland Tavern

30 – Richmond, VA – Capital Ale House

31 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

April

1 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made