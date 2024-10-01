CHAINED TO THE DEAD Announce Only Hunger Remains EP; "He's Just Meat Now" Single Streaming

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the new EP from New Jersey's twisted death metal horror fiends, Chained To The Dead . Only Hunger Remains is up now for pre-order and will be released October 25 on CD and Digital formats along with merch. Below is the official description:

Chained To The Dead return to Horror Pain Gore Death Productions with the new EP Only Hunger Remains. While 2023's Discography Of Debauchery collected Chained To The Dead's three pre-pandemic releases, Only Hunger Remains initiates a new blood-bathed trilogy featuring their relentless onslaught of horror-influenced death metal and thoughtfully-crafted tributes.

Recorded at Backroom Studios with mixing and mastering by Kevin Antreassian (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Gridlink, Organ Dealer), Only Hunger Remains features artwork by Mortuus and includes four brand new tracks as well as Blood Duster and Pungent Stench covers. For fans of 200 Stabwounds, Sanguisugabogg, Carcass, Blood Duster, Macabre and Pungent Stench.

Pre-order the CD for only $8 here. Pre-order the Digital Download for only $5.55 here. Pre-save this release on Spotify here. Pre-order the T-Shirt for only $15 here. Pre-order the T-Shirt + CD Bundle for only $21 here.

Tracklisting:

"Flesh Hunt"

"Eaten By Worms"

"She Bore A Brood Of Beasts"

"He's Just Meat Now"

"Blood Duster Double Feature"

"Games Of Humiliation" (Pungent Stench cover)

