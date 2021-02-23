CHAOS RISING – All-Female Metal Collective To Release “The Greatness Beyond” Video On Thursday

International all-female metal collective Chaos Rising is set to release their eleventh video, “The Greatness Beyond”, on February 25.

Founded by French multi-instrumentalist Stéphanie Nolf (Unsafe, Syrinx), Chaos Rising is a unique project that brings together female metal musicians from across the globe. The collaboration is going from strength to strength, attracting some of the biggest names in metal including Britta Görtz (Critical Mess, Hiraes) and Mio Jäger (Frantic Amber).

New track “The Greatness Beyond” is a doom metal anthem written by Chaos Rising guitarist Catherine Fearns. Featuring dual vocals from Anika Ov Mosberg (Virocracy) and Imke von Helden (Realm Of Chaos), bass from Tina Gruschwitz (Demorphed) and drums all the way from Australia (Renee Cobcroft, Darling Vicious), this song also has a unique wind section from clarinetist/saxophonist Laura Bethge-Meyer.

Chaos Rising is blazing a trail, and not only by providing opportunities for women and gender minorities to become involved in all aspects of metal music. These girls are innovating fast, exemplifying how musicians are networking to adapt and create amidst current challenges.