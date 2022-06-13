CHAOS RISING Release "No Weakness" Music Video

International all-female metal collective, Chaos Rising, have released their twenty-second single and video.

"No Weakness" is a classic heavy metal track, written by Stéphanie Nolf and featuring new vocalist Astrid Anayalation (USA). The song also features drummer Siddhi Shah (India, Dubai) and two other new Chaos Rising musicians, Keira Kenworthy (UK) on bass, plus an amazing guitar solo from Australia’s Andrea Krakovska.

Founded by French multi-instrumentalist Stéphanie Nolf (Unsafe, Syrinx), Chaos Rising is a unique project that brings together female metal musicians from across the globe. "No Weakness" will feature on Chaos Rising’s forthcoming double album, and you can help support the girls by pre-ordering the album on their crowdfunding site, here.